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Home > Regionals News > Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

A passenger accused of misbehaving with fellow travellers on the Shatabdi Express was detained after a complaint. Five liquor bottles were later recovered from his bag at Dhanbad station.

Indian Railways To Have Station Directors
Indian Railways To Have Station Directors

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 23:11 IST

A police officer was detained at Dhanbad railway station after allegedly creating a ruckus and disturbing passengers while travelling in an intoxicated condition aboard the Shatabdi Express. The incident took place in coach C-7 of train number 12020, which was travelling from Ranchi to Howrah. The passenger was identified as Prithvi Nath Thakur, a resident of Bhojpur, Bihar, who is reportedly a police department employee. Five bottles of liquor were later recovered from his bag.

The incident was reported after the train left Bokaro and was moving towards Dhanbad. The on-duty railway escort team received a complaint about a passenger behaving improperly inside the train.

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According to the information available, the complaint was related to coach C-7. The escort team reached the coach after receiving information about the disturbance. The team assessed the situation and detained Thakur.

A search was then carried out. During the search, five bottles of liquor were reportedly recovered from a bag being carried by the passenger. The train continued towards Dhanbad Junction with the detained passenger in custody.

Passenger Handed Over To Dhanbad GRP

As soon as the Shatabdi Express reached Dhanbad Junction, the passenger was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Head Constable Mukesh Anand Kumar Rai, who was in charge of the escort team, submitted a written complaint at the GRP police station.

The police have started an investigation into the incident. Further legal action is being taken based on the complaint and the recovered liquor. The case has also raised questions about the movement of liquor on trains, particularly on routes connecting Jharkhand and West Bengal.

39 Litres Of Liquor Seized In Separate Dhanbad Case

In a separate incident, the RPF’s Special Task Team arrested two men at Dhanbad railway station under Operation Satark. The team recovered around 39 litres of foreign liquor, reportedly worth Rs 27,240. The bottles carried the label “For Sale in WB Only.”

The suspects were identified as Roushan Kumar, 35, and Gulshan Kumar, 32, both residents of Lakhisarai, Bihar. The liquor was recovered from plastic sacks and bags during checks on the Doon Express. The seized liquor was later handed over to the Dhanbad Excise Department for further action.

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Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?
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Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

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Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

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Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?
Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?
Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?
Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?
Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

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