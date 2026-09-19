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Home > Regionals News > Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition

Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition

A 22-year-old biker in Odisha’s Kendrapara was critically injured after a dry tree branch fell on him and pierced his abdomen. He was later referred to Cuttack for treatment.

Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker. Image Credit: X
Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker. Image Credit: X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 14:07 IST

A disturbing accident was reported from Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Friday morning after a dry tree branch snapped and fell on a young biker, piercing through his abdomen and leaving him critically injured.

The Incident On Gandakia Road

The accident occurred under the Kendrapara Sadar police station area on Gandakia Road. A 22 year old youth was riding his bike toward Kendrapara town when a dry branch from a tree standing beside the road suddenly broke and fell directly onto him. The impact caused him to lose control of the bike, and a broken piece of the branch pierced straight into his abdomen.

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Victim Identified

The injured youth has been identified as Pavitra Pradhan, a resident of Kansar village. He was on his way to Kendrapara city on Friday morning when the accident took place near Kansar along Gandakia Road.

Locals Rush To Help

Immediately after the branch fell, people in the vicinity rushed to the spot and came to Pradhan’s aid. With the help of local residents, he was taken to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital for treatment without delay.

Condition Worsens, Referred To Cuttack

During initial treatment at the district hospital, Pradhan’s condition began to deteriorate. Doctors subsequently referred him to Cuttack for advanced medical care. He has since been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where his treatment is ongoing. His condition continues to be described as critical.

Questions Raised Over Weak Roadside Trees

The incident has renewed concerns about dry and weakened trees standing along busy roads. Officials and residents note that fragile trees and dry branches near heavily used roads pose a serious risk to riders and pedestrians alike. Identifying potentially dangerous trees and branches in advance and taking timely action is seen as essential to preventing such accidents in the future.

Treatment Underway In Cuttack

Pavitra Pradhan remains under treatment at the private hospital in Cuttack. Authorities credit the swift response of local residents for getting him to a hospital in time, after which he was moved to Cuttack for more specialised medical attention. Further updates on his condition are awaited.

Also Read: Why Indians Rarely Buy Vertu Phones Despite Their Ultra-Luxury Appeal;From Fahadh Faasil To The Ultra-Rich, Who Owns One?

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Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition

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Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition

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Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition
Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition
Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition
Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition
Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition

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