DUDU Election Results: Victory Processions Banned by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday took strong exception to violence and alleged violations during the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election campaign and banned victory processions after the election results.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also issued show-cause notices to all student organisations and candidates contesting the DUSU elections.

The court asked why collective electoral damages should not be imposed on them for violations of election rules.

The High Court also sought the list of all 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections from Delhi University. The court said notices would also be issued to all 140 candidates.

Petitioner-in-person Prashant Manchanda, speaking to iTV Network, said he welcomed the Delhi High Court’s strong directions in the DUSU election violence matter.

He said the petition was filed after unnumbered vehicles were allegedly seen plying on Delhi roads, creating ruckus and causing inconvenience to residents.

Manchanda said several professors and students approached them over the issue, following which an urgent plea was moved before the High Court.

He said the court subsequently issued directions to the Delhi Police, which acknowledged that arrests had been made and that incidents of violence and hooliganism had taken place.

He added that the court had also issued directions to student organisations.

During the hearing, the court questioned the sight of candidates allegedly standing on the roofs and bonnets of vehicles and asked, ‘What kind of hooliganism is this?’

The court questioned the Delhi Police over the violence reported in and around the North Campus despite the deployment of a large police force.

The court asked the DCP North how vehicles without number plates and without the names of candidates were allowed on Delhi roads and near the North Campus.

The court also questioned how large convoys of 10 to 20 vehicles were allowed to move around the campus.

‘If you say that you deployed sufficient force, how was this allowed?’ the court asked.

The bench further asked the police what steps were taken to stop such convoys, which, according to the court, could create an atmosphere of fear, terror and hegemony among students.

The DCP North told the court that the police was continuously checking vehicles.

The court also questioned Delhi University over the action taken against students allegedly involved in an assault on a teacher.

Appearing for the authorities, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the court that action was being taken against those violating the rules.

The police has issued 5,737 challans for traffic violations and 998 challans in other cases, the court was informed.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to people seen in the videos. Their vehicle registration certificates will also be seized, according to the authorities.

The ASG further informed the court that six FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents and four people have been arrested so far.

The High Court said the democratic election process cannot become a platform for violence or criminal activities.

On Thursday, the bench had earlier observed, ‘Enough is enough,’ while expressing its displeasure over the incidents.

The court has directed the petitioner’s lawyer to submit all relevant documents supporting the alleged violations within two weeks.