DUDU Polls: Delhi High Court Miffed at Violence, Violations of Election Rules; Warns of Stay on Results

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over incidents of violence and alleged violations of election rules during campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said, ‘Enough is enough,’ while taking note of the alleged hooliganism and vandalism in Delhi University’s North Campus.

The court said, ‘Democracy cannot be converted into a criminal society,’ and warned that such conduct cannot be allowed in the name of elections.

The DUSU elections are scheduled to be held on September 18.

The court said that if it is not satisfied with the action taken by Delhi University, Delhi Police and the government, it may pass an order staying the counting of votes and declaration of the election results.

The court sought reports from Delhi University, Delhi Police and the government by Friday.

The matter was mentioned before the bench after a lawyer informed the court about extensive vandalism allegedly carried out on September 16, the final day of campaigning.

The lawyer sought an urgent hearing, following which the High Court directed that the matter be taken up on Thursday itself.

The petition alleges violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, anti-defacement guidelines, the DUSU Code of Conduct and earlier judicial directions.

It seeks strict enforcement of these rules and disqualification of candidates and their supporters found responsible for violations.

It also seeks action against authorities allegedly failing to properly monitor the election process and enforce the guidelines.

According to the plea, election rules restrict each candidate to four bona fide students who officially reside on campus.

The petitioner has alleged that some candidates were accompanied by larger groups and that outsiders were allowed to participate in campaigning.

The plea also alleges that vehicles, rallies, roadshows and processions were used during campaigning, causing traffic congestion and disruption in and around the university campuses.