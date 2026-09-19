Eight Went for Darshan, None Came Back: Car Swept Away in MP Drain After Heavy Rain Near Maa Baglamukhi Temple

A tragic accident was reported near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh. A car carrying devotees was swept away in a rainwater drain following heavy overnight rain. According to initial information, eight people died in the accident. The deceased reportedly include three children, two women and three men.

The devotees of Maa Baglamukhi have travelled all the way to Nalkheda for darshan. However, things took a tragic turn when their car was passing through a stormwater drain when the strong current suddenly swept the car away. This incident spread panic across the region as soon as the news spread.

Heavy Rain Led To Strong Water Current

According to reports, heavy rains had hit the locality overnight. As a result, there was an increase in the level of water in the drain. Due to the high flow of water, the circumstances became tough for the occupants of the car. The car got swept away before they could make their way out. Very soon after the news came out, rescue teams arrived at the spot. Operations started to search for the car and its occupants.

Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue teams are still carrying out the search at the drain. Nevertheless, the high flow of water has made the operation hard. There are also many people who have gathered around the scene of the accident. The administration is gathering information regarding the incident and also trying to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Identities Of Deceased Yet To Be Confirmed

The identities of the eight dead individuals are yet to be determined from the information that has emerged thus far. Identification and notifying the family members of the victims are some of the tasks being carried out by the officials. This accident is another illustration of the dangers brought about by overflowing drains during rainy weather.