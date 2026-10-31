Eight Years Of Relationship Ends In Tragedy As Udupi Man Is Allegedly Beaten And Threatened By Girlfriend’s Family Before Dying By Suicide Inside Hospital Toilet

A 27-year-old man died by suicide inside a toilet at a government hospital in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Thursday. The incident allegedly followed an assault and threats by the family members of a woman he had been in a relationship with for eight years. The deceased, identified as Pradeep, was admitted to the district hospital at Ajjarkad after allegedly being assaulted by the woman’s family. His elder brother, Dilip Kumar, later filed a police complaint accusing eight people of abetting his death.

Udupi Man Allegedly Taken Away In Three Cars

According to the complaint, Pradeep had been in a relationship with the woman for the past eight years. On October 27, at around 10 pm, he was walking home to Nairkodi when the woman’s brothers, along with others, allegedly arrived in three cars and took him to her house.

At the house, one of the accused, identified as Prasanna, allegedly assaulted Pradeep by hitting his legs and back. The others reportedly attacked him with wooden sticks, leaving him with severe bruises and injuries.

Friends Find Pradeep Being Assaulted

After learning about the incident, Dilip contacted his friends and asked them to visit the woman’s house to check on his brother. When they reached the spot, they allegedly found the accused abusing and assaulting Pradeep. The assault reportedly stopped after the accused noticed their presence. The following day, Dilip learnt that his brother had been admitted to the government district hospital in Ajjarkad for treatment.

Eight People Booked In Abetment To Suicide Case

During his hospital visit, Dilip said Pradeep narrated the alleged assault and threats made by the woman and her brothers. He was reportedly distressed following the incident. On October 30, at around 5.30 pm, Pradeep allegedly died by suicide inside a hospital toilet.

Based on Dilip’s complaint, Udupi Town police registered a case against eight people, including the woman, her family members, two migrant workers and others. The case has been registered under Section 108 and Section 190, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on allegations of abetment to suicide.