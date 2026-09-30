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Home > Regionals News > “Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar

“Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting Ajmer Police to take suo motu cognisance and arrest four people.

The tourist later said she still loves India despite the incident. (Source: Screengrab)
The tourist later said she still loves India despite the incident. (Source: Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 18:00 IST

A video showing an Israeli woman tourist allegedly being subjected to obscene and objectionable remarks at the Kishangarh dumping yard in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district has gone viral on social media, prompting police to take swift action. Ajmer Police took suo motu cognisance of the video and arrested four men in connection with the incident.

“What is Your Rate”: Obscene Reamrks Caught on Camera

According to police, the woman had visited the Kishangarh dumping yard, a popular tourist attraction, and was recording a video when some youths allegedly made inappropriate and obscene comments towards her. The incident was captured on video, which the woman later uploaded on social media. The footage resurfaced and spread widely across social media platforms in September 2026, drawing attention to the incident and prompting police intervention. Reports indicate that the original incident took place several years earlier.

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Ajmer Police Arrest Four Accused 

Following the video’s circulation, police launched an investigation without waiting for a formal complaint. A special team was formed to identify those seen in the footage, with investigators using technical evidence and intelligence inputs. Four men were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. Police identified them as Mohammad Farhan, Mohammad Asim, Farhan and Akhtar Ali. The men are residents of the Kishangarh area and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Tourist Thanks Police, Says She Still Loves India

Following the arrests, the Israeli tourist reportedly expressed gratitude to Rajasthan and Ajmer Police for taking action after the video resurfaced. Despite her experience, she said that the incident had not changed her feelings towards India and indicated that she would like to return. Her response came as the incident renewed discussions online about the safety and treatment of foreign tourists visiting popular destinations across Rajasthan.
Also Read: Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

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“Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar
Tags: Ajmer NewsAjmer PoliceFour Arrestedhome-hero-pos-3Israeli TouristIsraeli WomanKishangarhKishangarh Dumping YardRajasthan newsRajasthan policeTourist Harassmentviral video

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“Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar

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“Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar
“Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar
“Ek Shot Ka…”: Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks By Four Men In Rajasthan’s Pushkar
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