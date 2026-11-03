Elder Brother Shoots Hospital Director In Back As He Tries To Save Wife From Gun Attack In Jharkhand – What Triggered Family Feud?

A family property dispute took a violent turn in Jharkhand’s Adityapur area on Monday night when a school director allegedly shot his younger brother with a service revolver inside the Gayatri Shiksha Niketan campus. The victim, identified as Dr. OP Anand, director of 111 Save Life Hospital, sustained a bullet injury to his back and is currently undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH). The accused, identified as Satyaprakash Sudhanshu, director of Gayatri Shiksha Niketan, allegedly opened fire following an argument over a long-standing family property dispute.

Dispute Escalates Into Shooting

The incident took place on Monday night at the school and residential complex located in the RIT police station area of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. According to reports, Dr. Anand had returned home from the gym at around 8 pm. Shortly after instructing his personal security guard to leave for the day, an argument reportedly broke out between him and his elder brother, Satyaprakash Sudhanshu. The disagreement soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

Accused Allegedly Points Gun at Sister-in-Law

According to eyewitness accounts and the victim’s driver, Amit, Sudhanshu allegedly pointed a pistol at Dr. Anand’s wife, Sarita Anand. When Dr. Anand stepped forward to protect his wife, his elder brother allegedly opened fire using his service revolver. One bullet struck Dr. Anand in the back, leaving him seriously injured. The driver and family members immediately intervened, closed the door and helped prevent further harm.





Doctor Rushed to Hospital, Accused Goes Missing

Following the shooting, Dr. Anand’s family members and driver rushed him to Tata Main Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly fled after the incident and switched off his mobile phone, making him unreachable.

Long-Standing Property Dispute Suspected

Preliminary reports suggest that the two brothers had been involved in a prolonged dispute over the division of Gayatri Shiksha Niketan and their ancestral property following their father’s death. Police are investigating the incident to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Parked Truck With Man On Top Suddenly Rolls Downhill, Driver Sprints Like A Filmy Hero To Stop It — How Did He Do It?