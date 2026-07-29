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Home > Regionals News > Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies

Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies

A 70-year-old man drowned in an open drain in Noida's Sector 66. Residents blame civic negligence as police launch an investigation.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 23:02 IST

In yet another instance of civic negligence, another life has been lost in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old man drowned in a drain in Noida’s Sector 66. According to reports, the elderly man’s body was found face down in an open drain behind a transformer. Reports claimed that passersby pulled him out from the drain and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.  

70-Year-Old Drowns in a Drain in Noida

According to the police, a call was received at the Phase 3 police station reporting a man’s body in a drain in Noida’s Mamura. Upon receiving the information, a police team was dispatched to the spot immediately. Reports claimed that the deceased, identified as Rumal Singh, a resident of Mamura Street No. 7, had no visible injuries on his body. The police stated that the deceased’s family has been informed, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, with further legal action underway.  

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Locals Blame Civic Authorities for Negligence

The latest incident has brought the Noida Development Authority back under scrutiny, as locals blame authorities for systemic negligence. Residents allege that open drains illustrate the authorities’ persistent oversight as civic bodies continue to ignore public safety. Police said they have launched an investigation into the matter.  This incident comes just three days after a six-year-old boy died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area. The young boy was playing when he fell into the pit.  

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Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies
Tags: 70 year old drowns Noida drainNoida authority negligenceNoida open drain drowningNoida Sector 66 Mamura death

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Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies

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Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies
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