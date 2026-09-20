Elderly Man Kicked, Slapped By Son In Broad Daylight; What Happened In UP’s Banda

A disturbing video showing an elderly man allegedly being assaulted by his younger son has gone viral on social media, prompting concerns over the safety and condition of the 85-year-old in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Elderly Father Allegedly Kicked, Slapped

The video, the date and time of which have not been independently confirmed, purportedly shows a young man kicking and slapping an elderly man who is seen sleeping on a bed outside a house. According to reports, the elderly man has been identified as 85-year-old Shankar Gupta, while the accused has been identified as his younger son, Kushal Gupta. In the purported footage, the young man allegedly throws the mattress off the bed before repeatedly kicking and slapping the elderly man. The visuals have triggered outrage on social media, with users calling for action against those responsible.

यूपी के बांदा जिले का वीडियो है जिसमें कंकाल रुप में तब्दील हो चुके 85 साल के शंकर गुप्ता को उनको छोटा बेटा कुशल गुप्ता बेहरमी से पीट रहा है। जमीन जायदाद को लेकर कलयुगी छोटे बेटे ने पिता को बर्बरता से पीटा। बड़े बेटे कैलाश के अनुसार पिता के साथ हुए इस घटना पुलिस से शिकायत कि… pic.twitter.com/IekhFWj7oX — Er Manish Rajak (@ManishCEO2) September 19, 2026

Police Complaint Filed, Father Hospitalised

According to Shankar Gupta’s elder son, Kailash, a complaint has been filed with the police in connection with the alleged assault. A post on X claimed that Shankar Gupta’s condition was critical and that he had been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The incident is reportedly linked to Ojha Nagar under the Kamasin police station area of Banda district. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, including the motive and the exact date when the video was recorded, have not been independently verified.

Similar Incident Reported in Maharashtra

The incident comes amid another reported case of alleged violence against an elderly father in Maharashtra earlier this month. In that case, two sons allegedly assaulted their 65-year-old father in broad daylight following a dispute over the sale of land reportedly registered in their mother’s name. The two men were accused of beating their father with a wooden stick in the middle of a road, following which police registered a case. Authorities are expected to investigate the Banda incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the viral video and the alleged assault.

Also Read: On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway