Elderly Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight After Motorcycle Collision In Lucknow; Grandson Critical

A 70-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight on Sitapur Road in Lucknow following an argument after a motorcycle collision. The victim, identified as Madan Bihari Tiwari, was travelling with his grandson when the incident took place, according to reports. Tiwari, a resident of Bharat Nagar, was reportedly on his way with his grandson to submit an electricity bill when their motorcycle collided with another person near a liquor shop.

Argument Breaks Out After Motorcycle Collision

The collision reportedly led to an argument between the two sides. During the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked Tiwari and his grandson, Sankalp, with a knife. Both Tiwari and Sankalp sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, Tiwari succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His grandson Sankalp remains in critical condition, according to reports.

Police Identify Suspect

Following the incident, police registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to trace and arrest the accused. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Raj Kumar, alias Malai. He is believed to be staying in the area around Markandey Dharmshala in Keshav Nagar.

CCTV Footage Being Examined

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and gather evidence in the case. Investigators are also working to trace the accused and determine the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation.

Also Read: Iran Ready For Nuclear Talks But There’s One Big Condition, Pezeshkian Reveals What Tehran Wants