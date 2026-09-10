Elderly Muslim Man Forced To Rub Nose On Ground, Bow Before Cow Seeking Forgiveness In MP’s Guna; Video Surfaces

An elderly Muslim man in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna was allegedly made to bow before a cow, rub his nose on the ground and apologise after he was accused of kicking the animal. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage and raising questions over public humiliation and vigilante action.

What Happened in Guna?

The incident reportedly took place in Guna when the man, identified as Jameeluddin, a resident of Kant, Guna, was unloading materials while carrying out shutter-installation work. According to reports, a cow was standing in the path, making it difficult to move the material. It is alleged that Jameeluddin kicked the cow with his foot in an attempt to clear the way. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, while people present at the spot also witnessed the episode and objected to his actions.

Location: Jamner, Guna, Madhya Pradesh Accused of kicking a cow, Bajrang Dal members forced an elderly Muslim man to rub his nose in front of a cow, prostrate himself, and touch its feet to apologize. The elderly Muslim man was humiliated during the incident. pic.twitter.com/16OK7u1tBw — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) September 9, 2026

Alleged Public Humiliation

Following the incident, members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly confronted Jameeluddin. A video that has since surfaced shows the elderly man bowing before the cow and apologising. He was allegedly made to rub his nose on the ground as part of the apology. The footage has led to criticism over the manner in which the elderly man was allegedly publicly humiliated.

Man Later Let Off

Jameeluddin reportedly apologised for kicking the cow and was subsequently allowed to leave after being warned. The incident did not result in a formal police complaint, with no police case reportedly filed so far.

Debate Over Vigilante Action

The incident has sparked a wider debate over how disputes involving animals should be handled and whether individuals or groups should take matters into their own hands. While the alleged kicking of the cow has drawn objections, the reported public humiliation of the elderly man has also raised concerns over vigilante action, dignity and the need for such incidents to be dealt with through lawful channels.

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