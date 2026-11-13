‘Escaped Arranged Marriage…’: Karnataka Man Spends 2.5 Years In Jail For ‘Murder’ Of Missing Woman; She Is Found Alive With Another Man

A man in Karnataka’s Mandya district spent nearly two-and-a-half years in prison for allegedly murdering a woman who has now been found alive, raising serious questions about the police investigation that put him behind bars. Manjula, 38, who had been missing since June 2019, was traced in Nagamangala on November 11, after Rajesh, 42, approached the police and told them she was alive and living with another man. She has told police that she left home to escape an arranged marriage she did not want, married someone else and had no knowledge of Rajesh. Following the discovery, Mandya police have ordered a fresh probe into the original investigation and the confession on which the murder case was based.

How a missing woman became a murder accused’s alleged victim in Karnataka

As per reports, the case dates back to June 23, 2019, when Manjula went missing. Her husband subsequently approached the police, following which Pandavapura police registered a missing-person case on July 3.

According to the report, the police learned during the course of the investigation that Manjula’s final call was made using a mobile phone belonging to Rajesh, who is a resident of Ragimuddanahalli in Pandavapura taluk. According to the report, Manjula and Rajesh reportedly met at the Pandavapura bus stand.

On August 11, 2021, two years and more after she had disappeared, two individuals came to the police with the information that Rajesh had murdered Manjula. On the basis of this information, an FIR was registered against Rajesh under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reports say that while speaking on the issue, Mandya Superintendent of Police V J Shobha Rani said, “On August 11, 2021, two persons approached the police and informed that Rajesh had murdered Manjula. An FIR was registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC on the same day.”

Rajesh’s alleged confession and claims of custodial torture in Karnataka

According to Shobha Rani, Rajesh confessed to the murder during interrogation and claimed that he had dumped Manjula’s body in the Visvesvaraya Canal.

Reportedly, while explaining the alleged motive, the SP said, “He confessed to the police that he had murdered Manjula because he was in a sexual relationship with her and could not marry another woman while she was alive. He also said that he had thrown the body into the Visvesvaraya Canal.”

Rajesh, however, maintained that he had nothing to do with the alleged murder. He claimed that the confession was extracted through custodial torture by the then Pandavapura police inspector and other investigating personnel.

The accused alleged assault by the police, being subjected to electric shocks, as well as threats to arrest family members. Rajesh, according to the claim he made during the investigation, confessed to committing the crime out of fear of torture and reprisal against his family members.

Woman Alive After Rajesh Released on Bail

As per reports, Rajesh was arrested in August 2021 and continued in judicial custody for more than two years until he finally obtained bail on December 24, 2024.

Rajesh informed the police on November 11 that Manjula is alive and is living with someone else. She was traced at Nagamangala and questioned by the police regarding her disappearance and subsequent life after running away from home.

Manjula told the police that she had left to avoid an arranged marriage she did not want, later married another man and had been living with him. She also said that she did not know Rajesh.

Rajesh’s advocate, Natesh, is also said to have helped trace Manjula after receiving information about her whereabouts.

Karnataka police order probe into original murder investigation

Following the discovery, Mandya SP V J Shobha Rani confirmed to media on Thursday that the investigation had been transferred to the Srirangapatna Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“We have handed over the case to the Srirangapatna Deputy Superintendent of Police for a probe. Based on his report, we will initiate action against the investigating officer,” Shobha Rani said, according to reports.

The fresh investigation will examine how the original murder case was built, including the circumstances surrounding Rajesh’s alleged confession. Police will decide on action against the officer who investigated the case after receiving the report.

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