‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

The sharp rise in the cost of sugar has put more strain on the household budget. While sugar was priced at around Rs 48-50 per kilogram a fortnight ago, its price has now crossed Rs 65 per kilogram in many retail markets. Amid the price rise, a statement by Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar has gone viral on social media. His response to questions over the rising sugar prices has drawn criticism from opposition leaders.

Shravan Kumar Says There Is ‘Nothing To Worry About’

On Thursday, media persons in Patna asked Shravan Kumar about the sudden rise in sugar prices. Responding to the questions, the Bihar minister said, “There’s nothing to worry about. People are already eating less sugar, and everyone’s sick these days. Who eats sweets these days?”

He further said that diabetes has become common among people. He added that the increase in sugar prices would not make much difference to consumers. The statement has since sparked a political row.

Patna, Bihar: On prices of sugar, Minister Shravan Kumar says, “Nowadays, everyone seems to be cutting down on sweets, and many people are suffering from diabetes. I don’t think the rise in sugar prices will make much difference..” pic.twitter.com/A4JEAxWv4F — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Pappu Yadav Attacks Bihar Minister Over Remark

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav hit out at Shravan Kumar over his comments. Taking a sharp dig at the minister, Yadav said, “What can you expect from such a minister?” He also compared the statement to past political reactions over rising prices of essential goods.

“When gas and tomato prices rose, many prominent leaders, including Smriti Irani, were raising questions, but today, when sugar prices rise, they are talking about diabetes. The biggest diabetes is the government,” Yadav said. He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Modi’s public accounts of his early life and his claim of having sold tea.

Sugar, Onion Prices Add To Household Pressure

Retail prices show that sugar has climbed sharply in the past week. Vikas Kumar, a grocery shop owner in Patna’s S K Nagar area, said sugar is currently being sold at around Rs 64 per kg. He said the price has increased by nearly Rs 16 in a week.

Onion prices are also rising, he said. Onions are currently selling for around Rs 48 per kg and could rise further after the August 28 Raksha Bandhan festival. The price rise has put essential food items back in focus, while the minister’s remarks have added a political angle to the issue.