LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Sugar prices have jumped from around Rs 50 to Rs 65 per kg in days. Amid the rising costs, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar’s diabetes remark has triggered a sharp political response from Pappu Yadav.

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 17:17 IST

The sharp rise in the cost of sugar has put more strain on the household budget. While sugar was priced at around Rs 48-50 per kilogram a fortnight ago, its price has now crossed Rs 65 per kilogram in many retail markets. Amid the price rise, a statement by Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar has gone viral on social media. His response to questions over the rising sugar prices has drawn criticism from opposition leaders.

Shravan Kumar Says There Is ‘Nothing To Worry About’

On Thursday, media persons in Patna asked Shravan Kumar about the sudden rise in sugar prices. Responding to the questions, the Bihar minister said, “There’s nothing to worry about. People are already eating less sugar, and everyone’s sick these days. Who eats sweets these days?”

You Might Be Interested In

He further said that diabetes has become common among people. He added that the increase in sugar prices would not make much difference to consumers. The statement has since sparked a political row.

Pappu Yadav Attacks Bihar Minister Over Remark

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav hit out at Shravan Kumar over his comments. Taking a sharp dig at the minister, Yadav said, “What can you expect from such a minister?” He also compared the statement to past political reactions over rising prices of essential goods.

“When gas and tomato prices rose, many prominent leaders, including Smriti Irani, were raising questions, but today, when sugar prices rise, they are talking about diabetes. The biggest diabetes is the government,” Yadav said. He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Modi’s public accounts of his early life and his claim of having sold tea.

Sugar, Onion Prices Add To Household Pressure

Retail prices show that sugar has climbed sharply in the past week. Vikas Kumar, a grocery shop owner in Patna’s S K Nagar area, said sugar is currently being sold at around Rs 64 per kg. He said the price has increased by nearly Rs 16 in a week.

Onion prices are also rising, he said. Onions are currently selling for around Rs 48 per kg and could rise further after the August 28 Raksha Bandhan festival. The price rise has put essential food items back in focus, while the minister’s remarks have added a political angle to the issue.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back
Tags: biharhome-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her

Shocking Food Safety Lapse At Mumbai’s Jimy’s Burger, Customer Finds Piece Of Glass In Meal

MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s Son Booked After His Speeding Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad

6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice

LATEST NEWS

BWF World Championships 2026: India’s Medal Hopes Take Huge Dent, Chirag-Satwik Bow Out in Quarterfinals

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles

China or Pakistan? Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane Reveals Where India Faces the Bigger Threat

WTC Points Table: Can Bangladesh Overtake Australia For Top Spot? Check Points Table Scenarios if AUS Win, Lose, or Draw 2nd Test

Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Chanakya Niti: 5 Rare Qualities In A Man That Earn Genuine Respect From Women

Cristiano Ronaldo Fit to Play Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr? Saudi Pro League Return Latest Update

SSL–TGCL Partnership Opens New Chapter in India-Thailand Golf and Sports Cooperation

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026: August 22 Or 23? Know The Correct Vrat Date, Timings And Puja Vidhi

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back
‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back
‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back
‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

QUICK LINKS