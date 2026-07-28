Explained: Why Kerala Govt Suspended ADGP MR Ajithkumar

In a major administrative decision, the Congress-led government in Kerala has suspended senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajithkumar. According to reports, the Kerala government issued suspension orders against the senior police officer for allegedly pressuring investigators in a case involving the assault of Youth Congress workers in 2023 who were protesting against then-Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Why Did Kerala Government Suspend IPS Officer Ajithkumar?

According to reports, the decision taken by the government is based on the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the assault by members of the former Chief Minister’s security detail. Soon after assuming power, the V.D. Satheesan-led government constituted the SIT, headed by Crime Branch SP AP Shoukathali, following allegations of serious misconduct and abuse of authority by Ajithkumar. While the exact findings of the inquiry have not yet been fully made public, the state government stated that the suspension was necessary to ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The case has drawn significant attention across Kerala, with opposition parties demanding complete transparency in the probe.

Who Is MR Ajithkumar?

MR Ajithkumar is a senior IPS officer with over three decades of experience serving under successive governments in Kerala. In October 2022, he was appointed ADGP (Law and Order) by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Over his career, he has faced multiple accusations linked to his official conduct, including misuse of power, procedural lapses, and actions that allegedly violated service rules. He was also subjected to a vigilance probe over alleged disproportionate assets and faced controversy following reports of a secret meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

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