The Pune police claimed to have cracked the shocking murder case of Varsha Turkar, an Air India employee posted at Pune Airport. Varsha was stabbed to death in a forest area in Maharashtra’s Gondia district. Police have claimed that the wife of a man named Nitesh Agrawal, who was allegedly in a relationship with Varsha, planned the murder by allegedly hiring contract killers for Rs 13 lakh.

The Pune Crime Branch has now arrested four people, including Mona Agrawal, the alleged mastermind of the case. Two other suspects remain absconding. According to the police, Turkar was stabbed to death in the Bondrani forest area under the Dawaniwada police station limits on November 14. The attack took place between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on that day. Subsequently, a murder case was filed at the Dawaniwada police station.

The victim Varsha was visiting her parental home in Kinhi village in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, with her young daughter to celebrate Diwali when the crime took place. On the evening of November 14, she was attacked and stabbed repeatedly while she was out with her acquaintance Nitesh Agrawal.

Later, police formed six teams to probe the case. Police examined footage from around 200 CCTV cameras installed along routes connecting Tirora, Khairlanji, Waraseoni and Balaghat to Gondia. The footage was analysed over four days, while technical surveillance and confidential information were also used to identify the suspects.

During the course of investigation, police allegedly found that Mona Agrawal, wife of Nitesh Agrawal, had plotted Varhsa’s murder because she was unhappy with her husband’s alleged extra-marital affair with the victim and wanted to put an end to it.

Police said Mona allegedly approached one Shahrukh Khan Pathan through Kunal Kumbhalkar, who lived near her residence, to plan the murder. An amount of Rs 13 lakh was allegedly paid to carry out the killing.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Imran Karim Sheikh, Shahrukh Khan Firoz Khan Pathan, Kunal Shyamlal Kumbhalkar and Mona Agrawal. Police are continuing efforts to trace the two other suspects who are still absconding.