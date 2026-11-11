Facebook Friend Meets Married Woman For First Time, Brutally Kills Her During Argument In Ghaziabad, What Went Wrong?

A shocking murder case has come to light from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a married woman was allegedly killed by a man she had befriended on Facebook around five months ago. The accused reportedly visited her residence following months of regular phone conversations, but an argument between the two turned fatal. He allegedly attacked the woman with a brick, killing her on the spot. Police have taken the accused into custody and are questioning him in connection with the murder.

Facebook Friendship Turns Into Tragedy

The deceased, identified as Pinky, originally hailed from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and was living with her family in the Indrapuri area of Ghaziabad. According to reports, Pinky had become friends with the accused, identified as Pintu, on Facebook around five months ago. Since then, the two had reportedly remained in regular contact over the phone. Their online friendship eventually led to an in-person meeting at Pinky’s residence.

Argument at Home Turns Deadly

The incident took place late Monday night when Pintu visited Pinky’s house in the Indrapuri area. During his visit, an altercation reportedly broke out between the two over an issue that has not yet been disclosed. The disagreement soon escalated into violence. According to preliminary information, Pintu allegedly picked up a brick and struck Pinky on the head. The impact caused her to collapse, and she died at the spot.

Accused Taken Into Police Custody

Following the incident, police took Pintu into custody. He is currently being interrogated to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the killing. The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation. Investigators are also expected to examine the communication history between Pinky and the accused to understand the events preceding the murder. Further legal action is underway, and more details are expected as the investigation progresses.

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