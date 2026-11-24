A shocking case erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, where a man was arrested and accused of killing a 45-year-old woman and her eight-year-old grandson. According to the reports, the accused strangled both victims after the woman refused his sexual advances on November 13-14 in Kahna Nagla village. The victims were identified as Niaz Bano and her grandson, Afnan. The accused, Azim, is a resident of the same village.

Why Did the Accused Kill the Woman and Her Grandson?

During interrogation, Azim allegedly told police that he wanted to establish a sexual relationship with Niaz Bano. He reportedly entered her house with this intention on the night of the murders.

When she resisted his advances, he allegedly strangled her. Her eight-year-old grandson later entered the room. Fearing that the child would reveal the crime, Azim allegedly strangled him too before fleeing to Delhi.

According to police, the accused claimed he was “in love” with Niaz Bano, who was his sister-in-law. He also reportedly told investigators that they had been in a physical relationship. He further claimed that he was facing marital problems with his wife.

Woman Had Returned From Delhi Two Days Before Murder

Niaz Bano had been living in Delhi with her sons. She returned to Kanha Nagla village just two days before the incident. Police said the accused allegedly followed her there. After the murders, Azim fled to Delhi. Police later recreated the crime scene and questioned him in front of family members during the investigation.

Police Announce Rs 50,000 Reward for Investigation Team

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma confirmed the arrest and said several police teams had worked to solve the double murder. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for the team that cracked the case. The accused was subsequently brought to the police lines and presented before the SSP. Azim was arrested on Tuesday, 11 days after the killings.