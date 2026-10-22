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Home > Regionals News > Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details

Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details

A 23-year-old Hyderabad man was arrested for allegedly running a honey trap racket using 27 fake social media accounts, blackmailing victims with intimate videos and extorting Rs 18 lakh.

Hyderabad Man Arrested For Honey Trap, 82 Victims Identified (Image: X)
Hyderabad Man Arrested For Honey Trap, 82 Victims Identified (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 08:04 IST

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Saidabad police in Hyderabad for allegedly running a honey trap and online extortion racket using fake social media profiles. Kondabhatthula Pavan Kumar, a Kukatpally resident originally from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, allegedly posed as a woman, collected intimate photographs and videos from victims and threatened to expose them unless they paid money. Police suspect the Hyderabad-based accused interacted with more than 1,000 people over three to four years.

How fake profiles trapped victims in Hyderabad

According to reports, Pavan Kumar allegedly created 13 fake Instagram accounts and 14 fake Facebook accounts, mainly using photographs of a woman from Kolkata. He contacted people through these profiles, posed as a woman, built online relationships and gradually steered conversations towards sexual exchanges.

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Victims were allegedly persuaded to share intimate photographs and videos, which were stored on mobile phones and social media accounts. The accused would then reportedly pose as the woman’s brother and threaten to circulate the material or file a complaint to extort money.

Hyderabad police identify victims across states and overseas

Reports say that Charminar Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar said, “He would subsequently introduce himself as the woman’s brother and allegedly threaten to circulate the material or initiate a complaint, using fear of public exposure to extort money.” He added that the accused allegedly used fake social media profiles to obtain private photographs and videos and blackmail victims.

Of the more than 1,000 people the profiles allegedly contacted, 82 reportedly shared intimate photographs or videos. The identified victims include doctors, businessmen, lecturers, private-sector employees, delivery personnel and gig workers. Hyderabad police have identified 24 victims from other states and nine from overseas locations. A friend from the accused’s diploma course was allegedly extorted for Rs 4 lakh.

Hyderabad racket involves Rs 25.16 lakh

As per reports, investigators suspect around Rs 18 lakh was extorted through blackmail. In a separate case, Pavan Kumar allegedly cheated a software employee of Rs 7.16 lakh by promising high returns on an investment. The combined amount involved in the alleged crimes is Rs 25.16 lakh.

Police seized three mobile phones, a laptop and a pen drive, and identified two WhatsApp accounts and three bank accounts allegedly linked to the operation. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Speeding Thar Hits Bike, Flings Woman So High She Lands On Roof Of House; Kills All 3 On Motorcycle, Including Father-Son Duo     

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Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details
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Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details
Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details
Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details
Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details
Fake Accounts, Intimate Pics: How Hyderabad Man Contacted 1,000 Men, Extorted Over Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Victims – Inside Details

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