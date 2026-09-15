Fake Cancer Drugs Sold at 50% Discount Reached Over 90 Bengaluru Hospitals, Then Police Found a Rs 5 Crore Racket

A suspected counterfeit medicine racket supplying fake and repackaged drugs to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru has been uncovered by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bengaluru Police. The probe was carried out with the Drugs Control Department. Investigators suspect that the network was involved in supplying counterfeit cancer medicines, life-saving drugs and ICU injections.

The medicines were allegedly sold at discounts of nearly 50 per cent. Police believe the unusually low prices helped the suspected drugs enter the medical supply chain.

Pharmacy Owner Arrested, Rs 5 Crore Drugs Seized

Pharmacy owner Veeresh Kumar Jain has been arrested in connection with the case. His pharmacy, Krupa Healthcare near Minerva Circle, is suspected to have been used to store and distribute the medicines.

The investigation began after authorities seized suspected counterfeit medicines worth around Rs 5 crore during a raid at a farmhouse in the Bidadi and Dodderi areas of Bengaluru South district on August 18. Officials also recovered fake invoices, counterfeit medicine labels and equipment allegedly used for filling injections.

Expired Medicines Allegedly Repacked

Investigators suspect that the network obtained medicines at low prices and later rebranded them under different names. Police are also probing allegations that expired medicines were placed in fresh containers and supplied with fake labels. Some of the labels allegedly resembled those of established pharmaceutical companies. Authorities are now examining how the suspected medicines were manufactured, repackaged and moved through the supply chain.

More Than 15 Medical Representatives Under Scanner

The SIT is also investigating the possible involvement of more than 15 medical representatives. They are suspected of helping transport or facilitate the movement of the medicines. Following the initial seizure, investigators conducted coordinated searches at more than 10 locations across Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. These searches helped investigators trace the alleged connection to Krupa Healthcare and Veeresh Kumar.

Suspected Kingpin Prashant Still Absconding

According to Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West) and head of the SIT, the investigation is still underway. The full extent of the suspected interstate network has not yet been established.

Police have seized bank transaction records, purchase and sales vouchers and other documents. These are being examined to trace the movement of medicines and money. Investigators suspect Veeresh Kumar had been running the firm for around five years.

Police have also alleged that he was linked to Prashant, who has been identified as a key accused and suspected kingpin of the network. Prashant remains absconding. Police teams are continuing efforts to locate him.

The investigation is now focused on the wider supply chain, financial transactions and the possible involvement of other people in the suspected counterfeit medicine network.