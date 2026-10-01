Fake Marriage Promise, Drugged Her And Forced Miscarriage: Accused Arrested In Azamgarh After Woman’s Complaint

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district have arrested a man accused of establishing a relationship with a young woman on the false promise of marriage and then causing her abortion. He has been identified as Vipin Yadav. The arrest came after the woman approached the police with a written complaint. The charges are allegations at this stage, and the accused’s side has not been reported.

What the Complainant Says?

The woman lives in the Rani ki Sarai police station area. In her complaint, she told police that Vipin Yadav promised to marry her and, on the strength of that promise, built a physical relationship with her. She alleges that he later gave her medicine that resulted in the termination of her pregnancy. According to her account, the promise of marriage was the basis of the relationship from the start.

The Refusal That Led to the Complaint

The situation turned when the woman raised the question of marriage. She says the accused did not keep his word and refused her outright. She further alleges that he abused her when she insisted. This refusal and the alleged behaviour that followed are what led her to seek help from the police.

Where and How He Was Caught?

Police arrested Vipin Yadav at Kotila Cut at around 11 in the morning. He is a resident of Mainparpur, which falls under Nizamabad police station in Azamgarh. Officers have not shared further details of the operation, such as the size of the team or how he was traced.

Legal Action Under Way

Police have begun legal proceedings against the accused on the basis of the woman’s complaint. The sections of law invoked have not been made public. It is also not clear whether he has been produced before a court or sent to judicial custody. These details are expected to emerge as the case moves forward.

What Investigators Will Look At?

In such instances, the investigation generally centers around the statements made by the lady, the medical reports, communications between them, and witness statements. The main issue in such a case will be whether there was an intention to deceive about marriage from the very beginning and if the abortion was done against her wishes. The only body that will determine if the allegation is true or not is the court.

A number of issues need clarification. The time frame of the affair, when the complaint was filed, and what stage of the medical procedure it was at have not yet been known. It is also not clear how the accused will react to the allegations leveled against him.

A Wider Concern

The case again highlights how false promises of marriage are used to exploit women who trust their partners. A woman’s decision to come forward and file a complaint remains the first and most important step toward justice.

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