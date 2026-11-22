A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad turned into a nightmare after a man posing as a guest allegedly stole valuables worth around Rs 22.5 lakh. The incident took place on November 20 at a banquet hall. The entire theft was captured on CCTV cameras. The stolen bag reportedly contained jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. The thief allegedly targeted the family when everyone was busy enjoying the wedding celebrations.

Fake Wedding Guest Steals Bag In Seconds

The wedding procession had arrived from Delhi’s Dwarka to attend the ceremony in Ghaziabad. According to CCTV footage, a man carrying a jacket in his hand approached a table where guests had kept their bags, purses and other belongings.

He appeared to look around before picking up a bag from the table. He then cleverly concealed it behind his jacket and walked out of the banquet hall. At the time, several family members were busy dancing on the DJ floor. The suspect reportedly used this opportunity to carry out the theft without attracting attention.

#Ghaziabad शादी समारोह में चोरी हुआ नगदी और आभूषण से भरा बैग। सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई पूरी वारदात। थाना वेव सिटी पुलिस जांच में जुटी। #MARRIAGE #Chori #Bag #Cctv https://t.co/gqKEGE2jc7 — Vaibhav Sharma (@211vaibhav211) November 21, 2026

Family Discovers Jewellery And Cash Missing

The family realised something was wrong when they returned to the table after dancing. The bag had disappeared. It contained jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. The total value of the stolen belongings was around Rs 22.5 lakh. The family searched for the missing bag but could not find it. They subsequently informed the police about the incident.

Police Scan CCTV Footage To Identify Suspect

After receiving the complaint, police examined the CCTV footage from the banquet hall. The cameras captured the suspect picking up the bag and leaving the venue. Investigators suspect that the man may not have acted alone. Police are also probing whether other accomplices entered the wedding venue by posing as guests. The police are examining the footage to identify the suspect and establish whether more people were involved in the theft.