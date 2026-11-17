A tragic road accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Eight-Lane Expressway early Tuesday morning when a speeding car went out of control, smashed through a bridge railing and crashed nearly 30 feet below. A 60-year-old man died in the accident, while his wife and two sons suffered serious injuries.

The accident happened around 5:30 am near Walarundi village, under the Shivgarh police station area. The family was travelling from Mumbai to Kanpur when the car suddenly lost control. The deceased was identified as Sabir, son of Hasan Ali. His 55-year-old wife, Naseem, and their sons, Saif, 30, and Zaid, 25, were also inside the vehicle. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a medical college for treatment.

Car Breaks Through Bridge Railing, Falls 30 Feet

According to the initial information, the family was travelling in a car bearing registration number MH 34 AT 8414. They were residents of Mira Road in Mumbai and originally belonged to Kanpur. Sabir had started the journey with his family around 4 pm on Monday. His elder son, Saif, was driving the car when they reached the Walarundi area.

Suddenly, the vehicle went out of control. It smashed through the roadside railing and crash barriers before plunging nearly 30 feet from the bridge. Sabir was sitting in the front passenger seat next to Saif. His younger son, Zaid, who is studying engineering, reportedly said he did not know what caused the accident.

Patrol Team Rescues Trapped Family Members

An expressway patrol team spotted the accident during its morning rounds and immediately informed the control room. The team rushed to the spot and pulled the injured family members out of the damaged car. They were then taken to a nearby medical college. However, doctors declared Sabir dead after examining him. His wife and both sons are undergoing treatment.

Police Suspect Driver May Have Dozed Off

According to Shivgarh police station Sub-Inspector I.M. Khan, investigators suspect that Saif may have dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. CCTV footage related to the accident has also surfaced. Police are examining the footage and investigating the exact circumstances that led to the crash.