A teenager who swam out of the Ukai-Kakrapar canal has led police to a case of alleged murder involving a family from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. Six teams are now searching for two missing children.

A Night Drive That Never Reached Surat

On November 21, a family from Jalgaon in Maharashtra set out for Surat in Gujarat, where they were headed for work. There were six of them: a couple and their four children. Police say they never arrived.

Followed On The Road

According to the complaint, a second vehicle with four people in it had been trailing the family. Near Uva village in Bardoli taluka of Surat district, it overtook and stopped them. Police say the attackers were known to the family.

Split Into Two Vehicles

Surat Rural SP Rajesh Gadhiya said the group put the boy’s parents and his two-year-old sibling in one vehicle. The 13-year-old, his 16-year-old brother and his nine-year-old sister were made to sit in the other.

Into The Canal

The boy told police that he, his older brother and his younger sister were thrown into the canal. He managed to swim out. Somehow he got away from the water and the people who had put him there, and reached out to his eldest sister back home.

A Marathi-Speaking Boy At The Police Station

On Sunday morning, the boy was brought to a police station. He spoke in Marathi, and officers pieced together the story through questioning. His eldest sister was then brought to Gujarat by the police team, and her statement led to the registration of a case.

Bodies In The Water

The search of the Ukai-Kakrapar canal near Dungri in Mahuva taluka turned up three bodies: a man, a woman and a girl. Relatives identified them as Nitin, also known as Bhuriya Patil, his wife Kavita Patil, and their nine-year-old daughter. An official said Kavita’s first husband had died, after which she lived with Nitin.

Two Children Still Missing

The couple’s 16-year-old son and their two-year-old child have not been found. Bardoli rural police inspector PN Jadeja said efforts were on to find them and to establish the motive behind the alleged crime. Police and fire department teams are searching the canal.

Six Teams On The Trail

Gadhiya said six police teams and a specialised technical team had been formed to investigate. “The accused have been identified,” he said. Police have not made public why the family was targeted.

The Question Nobody Can Answer Yet

The accused are known to the family and have been identified, yet the reason for such an attack on a family on its way to work is still unexplained. Until the canal gives up the last two children and the accused are in custody, that question will hang over this case, along with the account of a 13-year-old boy who survived.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Truck Crushes 500 Metres Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Divider Before Plunging Off Bridge In Terrifying Crash