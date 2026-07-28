LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

The victims, including a family of four, died after their car plunged into a 400-metre-deep gorge in Chamba amid heavy rain. Police have launched an investigation as rescue teams recovered the bodies after a difficult overnight operation.

Kerala bus crash leaves one dead and 20 injured on NH 66.
Kerala bus crash leaves one dead and 20 injured on NH 66.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 16:40 IST

There have been several incidents related to heavy rains causing damage in Himachal Pradesh. There have been many incidents, which is related to rains from various regions. In one such case, a family had a narrow escape from death when their vehicle was washed away in a flooded drain in the Una region. Meanwhile, seven people died in two road accidents in Chamba and Kangra.

As per official sources, five people, one of them an infant, who were travelling in a car, fell into a 400-metre-deep gorge and lost their lives. The deceased have been identified as Vachan Singh (60), Ripun Singh (30), Rimpi Devi, Kirti (23), and the baby. All were residents of Gehra village in the Chamba district.

You Might Be Interested In

From the report by the police, the cause of the accident is being investigated. From the preliminary investigations, there is a high probability that the driver lost control of the car due to the slippery nature of the road.

The dead bodies were recovered and taken to the Dalhousie Hospital for post-mortem. The rescue mission was hampered by the inaccessible location of the accident, coupled with the rain. Local residents also came to assist the rescue team. The police have urged drivers to drive carefully along the hills.

Car Carrying Four Washed Away in Una

Another incident took place in the Amb region of Una district where a family of four was travelling in a car. They attempted to cross a flooded drain without realising its strength. In no time, the vehicle was caught in the strong flood. After realising the risk, the family immediately got out of the vehicle. Moments later, the vehicle was washed away by the floodwaters.

People standing nearby watched the horrifying scene in panic. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries as the family managed to escape in time.

Car Recovered After Water Level Dropped

The water level in the drain began to recede after the rains stopped. Initially, a tractor was employed to tow the vehicle, but this did not work as the vehicle got stuck in the silt. Subsequently, a hydra machine was brought to rescue the vehicle.

Administrative Authorities Issue Fresh Warning

In the aftermath of this unfortunate event, SDM Amb Paras Agarwal called upon people not to cross overflowing drains, rivers or seasonal streams during rains. He stated that due to sudden rise in water levels, such activities may prove fatal and even cause deaths. People have been requested not to venture out unnecessarily during adverse weather conditions.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba
Tags: himachal pradesh

RELATED News

Karnataka Woman Hanged By Husband Over Affair Suspicion, Parents Made To Watch On Video Call

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened

Why Bihar Govt Withdraws FIRs and Releases Detained Student Protesters

Mother of Nine Refuses Hospital Delivery for Her 10th Child Despite Life-Threatening Risks. What Happens Next?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027: Will Rohit Sharma Replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians Captain? Major Update on MI Leadership

World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know

Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

What’s Behind Adani Energy’s Rs 3,500 Crore Fundraise? Key QIP Details Explained

Mauro Icardi Wins Divorce Battle as Italian Court Rejects Wanda Nara’s €250,000-A-Month Claims | Details Inside

Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit

576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires?

Food Combos To Avoid: Which Foods Should Not Be Eaten With Mutton? Nutritionists And Ayurveda Experts Explain Why

7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan: What is a Tsunami and How it is Caused

Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba
Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba
Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba
Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

QUICK LINKS