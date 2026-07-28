Family of Four Among Five Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

There have been several incidents related to heavy rains causing damage in Himachal Pradesh. There have been many incidents, which is related to rains from various regions. In one such case, a family had a narrow escape from death when their vehicle was washed away in a flooded drain in the Una region. Meanwhile, seven people died in two road accidents in Chamba and Kangra.

As per official sources, five people, one of them an infant, who were travelling in a car, fell into a 400-metre-deep gorge and lost their lives. The deceased have been identified as Vachan Singh (60), Ripun Singh (30), Rimpi Devi, Kirti (23), and the baby. All were residents of Gehra village in the Chamba district.

From the report by the police, the cause of the accident is being investigated. From the preliminary investigations, there is a high probability that the driver lost control of the car due to the slippery nature of the road.

The dead bodies were recovered and taken to the Dalhousie Hospital for post-mortem. The rescue mission was hampered by the inaccessible location of the accident, coupled with the rain. Local residents also came to assist the rescue team. The police have urged drivers to drive carefully along the hills.

Car Carrying Four Washed Away in Una

Another incident took place in the Amb region of Una district where a family of four was travelling in a car. They attempted to cross a flooded drain without realising its strength. In no time, the vehicle was caught in the strong flood. After realising the risk, the family immediately got out of the vehicle. Moments later, the vehicle was washed away by the floodwaters.

People standing nearby watched the horrifying scene in panic. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries as the family managed to escape in time.

Car Recovered After Water Level Dropped

The water level in the drain began to recede after the rains stopped. Initially, a tractor was employed to tow the vehicle, but this did not work as the vehicle got stuck in the silt. Subsequently, a hydra machine was brought to rescue the vehicle.

Administrative Authorities Issue Fresh Warning

In the aftermath of this unfortunate event, SDM Amb Paras Agarwal called upon people not to cross overflowing drains, rivers or seasonal streams during rains. He stated that due to sudden rise in water levels, such activities may prove fatal and even cause deaths. People have been requested not to venture out unnecessarily during adverse weather conditions.