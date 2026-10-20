Family on Its Way to Bring Bride Home a Year After Marriage, When Speeding Car Crosses Divider, Kills 3, Including Uncle and Niece

A family’s journey to bring a bride home turned tragic on the Bulandshahr highway after a speeding car crossed a road divider and rammed into an oncoming Eeco, killing three people and leaving five others seriously injured. The family was travelling to Gautam Buddh Nagar to bring home a bride, a year after her marriage. The impact was so severe that a cylinder flew out of the car and landed in a roadside ditch, while the Eeco overturned twice before coming to a stop.

A Family’s Journey to Bring Home the Bride Ends in Tragedy

The victims belonged to J-E village in the Bhawanpur area. Zeeshan, son of Mustafa, had married a woman from Gautam Buddh Nagar a year earlier. He was travelling to bring his wife home from her parents’ house for the first time since their wedding. At around noon, Zeeshan left for Gautam Buddh Nagar with his elder sister Azra, younger sister Ishrat, uncle Mobin, two children and Azra’s brother-in-law Suhail. They were travelling in an Eeco driven by 35-year-old Mohammad Sahab, a resident of the same village.

Speeding Swift Crosses Divider and Crashes Into Eeco

The accident occurred around 1 pm near the Madhaiya cut on the Kharkhauda bypass. According to the report, Anas, a resident of the Hadiya locality in Meerut’s Lal Kurti area, was returning home from Hapur in a Swift car. He reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle while talking on his mobile phone.

The car crossed the divider and crashed into the Eeco coming from the opposite direction. The collision sent a cylinder from the car into a roadside ditch, while the Eeco overturned twice before landing upright. Rescuers had to cut through the Swift’s window to pull Anas out of the damaged vehicle.

Uncle and Two Others Die as Children Suffer Serious Injuries

The Eeco driver, Mohammad Sahab, 60-year-old Mobin and 32-year-old Ishrat died in the accident. Among the injured were Ishrat’s five-year-old son, Azra, her three-year-old daughter and Suhail. They were admitted to MCC Hospital for treatment. Anas, the Swift driver, was also reported to be in critical condition.

Police Register Case Against Car Driver

Police personnel, including the Kithore Circle Officer, reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, and relatives from J-E village arrived at the post-mortem facility.

SP Rural Abhijeet Kumar said the bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem examinations. Police have registered a case against the Swift driver and taken both damaged vehicles into custody. The incident has left three families mourning as investigators proceed with the case.