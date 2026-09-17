Family Split In Two: UP Couple Lives Separately Over Sons, Husband Agrees To Pay Wife Rs 5,000 Monthly For Treatment,

The family dispute in Bulandshahr’s Secunderabad area has left a 75-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife living separately despite having four sons. The couple’s disagreement over which sons they should live with reportedly grew over the years, eventually splitting the family into two sides. The father chose to stay with his eldest and youngest sons, while the mother lived with the two middle sons. When the woman later needed money for treatment and daily expenses, she approached her husband, taking the long-running family dispute to the police’s Women’s Cell.

Uttar Pradesh couple’s dispute over sons leads to separate homes

As per reports, the elderly couple had four sons, but their choices over whom they wanted to live with became a regular source of arguments. The father wanted the eldest and youngest sons with him, while his wife wanted to stay with their two middle sons.

The disagreements in the Uttar Pradesh family reportedly became serious and sometimes turned physical, with disputes even reaching the police station. The husband eventually became angry with his wife and the two middle sons, stopped seeing them and continued living separately with his other two sons.

Uttar Pradesh woman seeks husband’s help as health worsens

Over time, 70-year-old Satyavati’s health problems increased. Reports say that the two sons living with her did not have enough money to fully meet her treatment needs and daily expenses, leaving her to seek financial support from her husband.

Despite the couple living apart, Satyavati asked her husband to help pay for her treatment and living costs. She approached the police Women’s Cell after seeking this support, bringing the Uttar Pradesh dispute back before authorities.

Uttar Pradesh Women’s Cell tries to reunite the family

Reportedly, after receiving the complaint, the Women’s Cell summoned both elderly spouses. Counselors tried to convince them to end their differences and live together again.

The police also brought the four sons and their parents together in an attempt to settle the long-standing dispute. However, years of bitterness had made both the husband and wife reluctant to resume living together, and no agreement on reuniting the family could be reached.

Uttar Pradesh police settle matter with monthly maintenance

With reconciliation proving difficult, officials tried to find a practical solution through financial assistance. As per reports, Alka Chaudhary, in-charge of the Women’s Cell, said the couple were explained the situation at length and efforts were made to get the entire family together.

After persuasion, the elderly husband agreed to give Satyavati Rs 5,000 every month as maintenance. She has already received Rs 2,700 for 15 days, while the regular Rs 5,000 monthly payment will begin from next month.

Chaudhary said efforts to make the Uttar Pradesh couple and their four sons live together did not succeed, but the husband’s agreement to provide monthly maintenance allowed the matter to be formally settled.

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