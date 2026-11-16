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Home > Regionals News > Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?

Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?

The girl was later found abandoned at Sirkazhi New Bus Stand, where autorickshaw drivers came to her rescue. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused and the stolen car.

Man allegedly drove away with their vehicle while their 12-year-old daughter was sleeping inside. (Source:X)
Man allegedly drove away with their vehicle while their 12-year-old daughter was sleeping inside. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 20:53 IST

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, an unidentified man allegedly stole a car from Chennai without realising that a 12-year-old girl was sleeping inside the vehicle. The accused drove away with the child before eventually dropping her near the Sirkazhi New Bus Stand and fleeing with the car. The girl was reportedly rescued by autorickshaw drivers, while police have launched a search for the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

Family Stops to Collect Food, Car Stolen

According to reports, the girl’s father, a native of Kamuthi, was travelling with his wife and daughter after visiting his hometown. During the journey back to their residence, the family stopped at a cloud kitchen to collect food. The couple stepped out of the car, leaving their 12-year-old daughter asleep inside the vehicle. Taking advantage of the situation, an unidentified man allegedly noticed the unattended car and drove away with it. The family reportedly returned within a few minutes, only to discover that both their vehicle and daughter were missing.

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Accused Drops Girl at Sirkazhi Bus Stand

After discovering the disappearance, the family searched the surrounding areas but could not locate the child. They subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly continued driving towards Sirkazhi with the girl inside the stolen car. Upon reaching the Sirkazhi New Bus Stand, the man reportedly dropped the child and fled with the vehicle. The girl was later rescued by autorickshaw drivers who found her alone at the location.

Police Launch Search for Suspect

Following the complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation into the incident. Officials are searching for the unidentified suspect and the stolen car. Efforts are also underway to establish the sequence of events and trace the vehicle’s movements. The girl was safely rescued, bringing relief to her family after the frightening ordeal. The incident has also highlighted the risks of leaving children unattended inside vehicles, even for a brief period.
Also Read: Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

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Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?
Tags: 12-year-old girlautorickshaw drivers rescue girlcar stolen in ChennaiChennai car theftChennai crime newschild found at Sirkazhi bus standgirl sleeping inside carhome-hero-pos-4parents collecting foodSirkazhi New Bus Stand

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Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?
Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?
Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?
Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?
Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?

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