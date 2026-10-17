Family Waiting for Death Body, Doctor Drinking, Resting Inside Post-Mortem Room, Suspended – Watch

A doctor working at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) of Maharashtra has been suspended after a video went viral on social media. In that viral video, a medical officer could be seen having a drinking party inside the post-mortem room of the hospital, where the family was waiting for the death certificate outside.

The doctor whose suspension order has been issued by the PCMC has been identified as Dr Vaibhav Avinash Mhaske. It is worth noting that the medical officer has been placed under suspension following the surfacing of a video that depicts him drinking within the hospital’s post-mortem room.

The incident took place on Thursday night when a citizen was at the hospital waiting for his death certificate. As per the claim, the individual had a look inside the post-mortem room and discovered that the doctor on duty was drunk.

Viral Video Shows Food and Bottle on the Table

The video clip apparently shows a table with food and a bottle in the post-mortem room. After the incident, the Additional Commissioner of PCMC, Kuldeep Jangam, took cognisance of the matter and sent a notice to the doctor, along with others. In that letter, Jangam seeks an explanation in writing for the incident that happened on Thursday evening.

Pune Crime : मृत्यू दाखला घ्यायला आलेला व्यक्ती रात्रभर वेटिंगला, आतमध्ये जाताच संतापजनक प्रकार, पुण्यातील हॉस्पिटलममधील PM रुममध्ये दारूपार्टी https://t.co/IIzwLga1lV — Prashant Patil (@Prashant_P95) October 16, 2026

Municipal Commissioner Suspends Doctor

After considering the nature of the allegations and their implications on the patients and the profession, the Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, suspended the doctor the next day.

As per the report, the civic administration stated that such conduct breaches the provisions laid down by the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules. It is stated that a chargesheet will be filed against him in 15 days. The departmental inquiry process will follow.

In the meantime, during the suspension period, Dr Mhaske has been restrained from moving out of the Pimpri office premises without permission. He has also been asked to not do any other kind of job or professional work during this period of suspension.