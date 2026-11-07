Family Was Preparing For A November 18 Wedding When 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Went Missing, Police Found Her Body A Day Later

A 26-year-old gym trainer from Kanpur was found dead after she went missing while shopping for Diwali. The woman, identified as Mantasha Kumari, had left home on Thursday evening to visit a market. However, she never returned. Her family searched for her before reporting her missing at Gangaghat police station in Unnao.

Police found the body of a young woman on Friday and informed her family. On Saturday morning, her relatives reached the post-mortem house and identified the body as Mantasha’s. Her mother has alleged that her daughter’s boyfriend was responsible for the murder. Her father has also expressed suspicion about a young man who knew her.

Mantasha Went Missing After Leaving For Diwali Shopping

Mantasha lived in Ikhlaq Nagar with her family. According to her mother, Sanjana, she left home around 5 pm on Thursday to shop for Diwali at the Lal Bangla market in Chakeri.

She did not return home that evening. Her mobile phone was switched off around 7 pm. The family tried to contact her and searched for her at different places. When they could not find her, they approached the police and filed a missing person complaint.

Father Suspects A Young Man Who Knew His Daughter

Mantasha’s father, Prem Kumar, said his daughter was the youngest of three siblings. She had an elder sister, Khushboo, and a brother, Deepak. He told police that a young man used to visit the gym where Mantasha worked out and trained others. The two reportedly knew each other and were in contact.

According to her father, the young man had also visited Mantasha at the hospital several times when she was unwell. He has expressed suspicion about the man’s possible involvement in her death. However, the reason behind the murder and the identity of the person responsible have not yet been officially established.

UP-Level Boxing Gold Medallist Worked As Gym Trainer

Mantasha was not just a gym trainer. She was also a trained boxer who had won a gold medal at the Uttar Pradesh level. After completing Class 12, she started learning boxing under her father’s guidance. Prem Kumar was also a gold medallist and had previously trained children in sports. She had worked at several gyms and was most recently employed as a trainer at Fusion Fit Gym in Jajmau.

Recent Surgery Had Kept Her Away From The Gym

Her father revealed that Mantasha had undergone surgery around two months ago after doctors found a lump in her uterus. Due to her health condition, she had temporarily stopped going to the gym.

She had only started stepping out of the house regularly two days before her disappearance. Earlier, she would travel to Lal Bangla market on her scooter. However, because she was still recovering, she took an auto-rickshaw on Thursday.

Family Was Preparing For A Wedding On November 18

The family was also preparing for a wedding scheduled for November 18. Mantasha had been actively involved in the arrangements and had gone shopping as part of the preparations. Her sudden death has turned the family’s wedding celebrations into mourning.

Unnao City Circle Officer Vini Singh said police had registered a missing person complaint following the family’s report. She added that the case was being investigated. Police will take further action based on evidence collected from the crime scene, forensic examination and the post-mortem report.