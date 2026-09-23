Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

A disturbing case has been reported from a village under the Mufassil police station area in Bihar. As per the FIR filed, the Bihar Police officer’s minor daughter was allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted, and then recorded on camera by a young man. The girl’s mother filed a complaint on Monday, and the accused has been identified as Roshan Prajapati, a resident of the same village.

According to the FIR, the girl’s mother and grandmother had gone to the Aurangabad market on the day of the alleged incident. The accused allegedly took advantage of their absence and gave the minor drug-laced sweets. Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted after she became unconscious.

Alleged Videos Used to Blackmail Minor

The complaint further alleges that the accused recorded videos and took photographs during the incident. He allegedly later showed the material to the minor and sent it to her mobile phone. The accused then allegedly threatened to make the videos and photographs viral online.

The mother alleged that the accused continued to pressure the girl for around 10 days. He allegedly asked her to visit his house at night and threatened her with the alleged videos.

According to the complaint, the accused also allegedly promised to arrange Rs 2 lakh from a businessman for one night. The minor reportedly refused.

Alleged Threats After Family Confrontation

The matter got serious when the accused started circulating the videos and photographs online, which led to the girl’s family confronting him at his house. As per the complaint filed, during the confrontation with the girl’s family, the accused allegedly threatened them. Resultantly, the minor’s mother approached the police.

Police have registered an FIR against Roshan Prajapati, and the investigation has started. As the case was registered, the accused has reportedly fled amid fear of arrest.

Police Begin Investigation

Police teams are conducting raids to locate and arrest the accused. The station chief said the minor would undergo a medical examination.

Police have also said their initial investigation indicated a “love affair”. However, officials stressed that the girl is a minor and that strict legal action would follow based on the investigation. The allegations in the FIR are yet to be established in court.