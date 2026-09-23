LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

A Bihar village has reported a disturbing case involving a police officer's minor daughter. She was allegedly drugged with sweets, sexually assaulted and filmed while her family was away. Police have registered an FIR.

Bihar Police Officer's Minor Daughter Filmed After Assault
Bihar Police Officer's Minor Daughter Filmed After Assault

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 13:58 IST

A disturbing case has been reported from a village under the Mufassil police station area in Bihar. As per the FIR filed, the Bihar Police officer’s minor daughter was allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted, and then recorded on camera by a young man. The girl’s mother filed a complaint on Monday, and the accused has been identified as Roshan Prajapati, a resident of the same village. 

According to the FIR, the girl’s mother and grandmother had gone to the Aurangabad market on the day of the alleged incident. The accused allegedly took advantage of their absence and gave the minor drug-laced sweets. Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted after she became unconscious.

You Might Be Interested In

Alleged Videos Used to Blackmail Minor

The complaint further alleges that the accused recorded videos and took photographs during the incident. He allegedly later showed the material to the minor and sent it to her mobile phone. The accused then allegedly threatened to make the videos and photographs viral online.

The mother alleged that the accused continued to pressure the girl for around 10 days. He allegedly asked her to visit his house at night and threatened her with the alleged videos.

According to the complaint, the accused also allegedly promised to arrange Rs 2 lakh from a businessman for one night. The minor reportedly refused.

Alleged Threats After Family Confrontation

The matter got serious when the accused started circulating the videos and photographs online, which led to the girl’s family confronting him at his house. As per the complaint filed, during the confrontation with the girl’s family, the accused allegedly threatened them. Resultantly, the minor’s mother approached the police. 

Police have registered an FIR against Roshan Prajapati, and the investigation has started. As the case was registered, the accused has reportedly fled amid fear of arrest.

Police Begin Investigation

Police teams are conducting raids to locate and arrest the accused. The station chief said the minor would undergo a medical examination.

Police have also said their initial investigation indicated a “love affair”. However, officials stressed that the girl is a minor and that strict legal action would follow based on the investigation. The allegations in the FIR are yet to be established in court.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed
Tags: bihar

RELATED News

UP Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit After She Drugged Her Sister And Took Rs 3 Lakh In Kasganj

Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities

4.5 Lakh Hindu Girls Eloped With Muslim Men After Garba, Gave Birth To 9 Lakh Children Every Year, Claims BJP’s Usha Thakur

Girlfriend Kills Herself On Video Call With Boyfriend In Nagpur After He Refused To Marry Her, Threatened To Share Compromising Photos

‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

LATEST NEWS

Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

Bihar’s Flood-Hit Families Need More Than Rescue, and Alakh Pandey Is Focusing on What Comes Next

Raymond Limited Advances Aerospace and Defence Strategy With Aircraft Structures Programme

Jurgen Klopp Cracks Down on Germany Football Team: No Phones, No Social Media, Strict Dinner Rules Ahead of UEFA Nations League

Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment

Tanuja Birthday: She Wanted To Quit Acting After Hearing Her Own Voice! Once Slapped Dharmendra For Flirting With Her — 5 Untold Stories

Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares

IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins

Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed
Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed
Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed
Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed
Family Went to the Market, Girl Was Drugged With Sweets: Bihar Police Officer’s Minor Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Filmed

QUICK LINKS