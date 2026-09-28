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Home > Regionals News > Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak

Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak

Three-year-old Neha died after falling into a 250 to 300-foot-deep borewell in Faridabad’s Sector 8. Despite a 10-hour rescue operation, the child could not be saved.

3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak. Image Credit: ANI
3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 12:35 IST

A three-year-old girl named Neha, who fell into a borewell estimated to be 250 to 300 feet deep in Sector 8 while playing on Sunday evening, died after a rescue operation that stretched over ten hours. The incident has left the neighbourhood grieving and angry.

The Fall And The Alarm

Neha was playing with other children near the borewell when she accidentally slipped into it. The children raised an alarm, bringing locals to the spot, who then informed her father, Ramdeen. He is a daily wage worker originally from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and has lived with his family in Sihi village for several years.

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Rescue Teams Race Against Time

Teams from Haryana Police, the State Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Response Force, the Municipal Corporation and the health department joined the effort. According to an NDRF official, the team was alerted around 8pm and reached the spot from Ghaziabad by about 9pm. In the early hours, rescuers could hear the child crying from inside the shaft, but the sound gradually stopped.

Obstacles Deep Underground

The operation faced serious hurdles. The equipment brought by the teams could not be used effectively in the narrow borewell, so a special tool was improvised at the site with help from a local car painter. The official said the borewell had remained unused for years and contained dirty water at a depth of around 125 feet, which made the task even harder.

Pulled Out Without Signs Of Life

Rescuers found the child stuck more than 200 feet below the surface with her head facing downwards. After hours of painstaking effort, she was pulled out by her legs at around 4am on Monday. She showed no signs of movement and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body will be sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Questions Over Negligence

Municipal Corporation XEN Sanjeev Kumar said the borewell had been sealed with a lid roughly fifteen years ago, and the civic body had received no information that the cover had been removed. He said an inquiry will be held and action taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

Residents Demand Action

The tragedy has triggered anger among locals, who allege it could have been avoided had the abandoned borewell been properly secured. Residents have demanded a fresh inspection of all open and disused borewells in the area so that no other family suffers a similar loss.

Also Read: Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know

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Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak
Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak
Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak
Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak
Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak

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