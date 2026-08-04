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Home > Regionals News > Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint

Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint

A Faridabad teacher was fatally stabbed outside her school by a masked man who allegedly stalked her for years. Police arrested the accused, linking the murder to a recent molestation complaint.

Faridabad Man Stabs Teacher More Than 30 Times. CCTV Footage Image: @HateDetectors/ X
Faridabad Man Stabs Teacher More Than 30 Times. CCTV Footage Image: @HateDetectors/ X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 11:08 IST

What began as an ordinary Wednesday morning at a private school in Faridabad, Haryana, ended in bloodshed after a masked man arrived at the gate asking for a teacher by name and attacked her within seconds of her coming out to meet him.

Sandhya, a 29-year-old teacher, taught at the school in Sikrona village located barely a few hundred metres from a police outpost. According to the school administrator’s account, a young man showed up early that morning asking to speak with her. The moment she stepped up to the gate, he pulled out a knife and began stabbing her across the face, neck and chest, landing more than 30 blows in roughly half a minute.

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What The CCTV Shows?

Surveillance footage retrieved from the school captures the entire sequence. The attacker is seen walking in and loitering in the lobby, waiting. The instant he spots Sandhya, he beckons her toward the door, then seizes her by the neck and hauls her outside while stabbing her continuously. She collapses to the ground, and he keeps stabbing.

Administrator Says He Tried To Stop It

As quoted by NDTV, the school’s administrator said he was in his office when he heard screams from the corridor around 9:30 am. Rushing out, he found Sandhya on the ground with the attacker still stabbing her. When he yelled at the man to stop, the attacker spun around with the knife still in his grip. By the time the administrator could grab anything to defend himself or her, the assailant had already turned back to Sandhya, stabbing her stomach and face roughly 20 more times before speeding off on a motorbike with no number plate.

The administrator then rushed Sandhya to Al-Falah Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Accused Had Been Named In A Molestation Complaint

Police identified the attacker as 21-year-old Amit, from Kot village, and arrested him within two hours. He has reportedly confessed to the killing.

Investigators say Amit had known Sandhya for close to two years and had repeatedly tried to approach her despite her clearly not wanting anything to do with him. His continued attempts to contact her, officers said, amounted to stalking. Fed up with the harassment, Sandhya had warned she would go to the police and had, in fact, filed a molestation complaint against him just days before the murder. At the time, Amit had issued a public apology over that complaint.

Police now believe the killing was an act of revenge over that earlier complaint.

Also Read: Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

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Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint
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Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint

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Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint
Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint
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