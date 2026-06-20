Faridabad Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Dies After Drinking Frooti To Break Fast, Post-Mortem Report Awaited

FARIDABAD: A 33-year-old man allegedly fell ill and later died after consuming a Frooti drink to break his fast in Haryana’s Faridabad. The exact cause of death would only be known once the post-mortem report is received, police said. Ankush was on a fast when he took the packaged drink with family members at their Hanuman Nagar area home on Thursday night, the police said. Soon after drinking it, he started vomiting and was complaining of stomach pain, but his condition worsened quick and his relatives say he never recovered.

33-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Frooti

As per India Today, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors were treating him at that time, but they have been referred to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad due to his serious condition. Doctors at the civil hospital also said that he needed to be referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for more advanced treatment.

But as they were transferring him to another hospital, Ankush’s condition deteriorated even more, and he passed away on the way, the family said.

SHO Reveals Crucial Details

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Khedi Pul police station, Devendra Singh, stated that the police got information from the Sarvodaya Hospital at 1.30 in the morning about a dead man being admitted in the hospital. While questioning, the police stated that the family had told them that Ankush was fasting and had taken Frooti to end the fasting and then started showing symptoms.

It was further said by the police that the complaint made by the family has been registered and the body has been taken for post-mortem. The body has been handed over to the family after completing formalities. “Cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is out and accordingly, actions will be taken,” the police added.

Dokadia family’s death after eating watermelon

Four people from the Dokadia family who lived in Mumbai died in April 2026 after consuming watermelon after eating biryani for dinner. From forensic lab investigations, it was found that the remains of the victims and also some parts of the watermelon contained zinc phosphide, which is an extremely poisonous compound that is often used as rodenticide. There are ongoing investigations regarding whether it was an accident or it was purposely added to the watermelon.

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