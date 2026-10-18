Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death while he was asleep at their home in Faridabad before claiming that unidentified intruders had broken in and attacked him. According to police, Kajal allegedly plotted the murder with her boyfriend, Yogendra, a bouncer, following years of marital discord over their relationship. Investigators said questioning exposed inconsistencies in her account, leading to an alleged confession.

Relationship With Boyfriend Led to Marital Discord

According to investigators, the alleged motive stemmed from Kajal’s relationship with Yogendra, who was also friends with her husband, Gopal. Yogendra lived around 500 metres from Gopal’s family home in Kunwarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. Police said Yogendra began visiting the family home even when Gopal was absent. His visits reportedly triggered repeated arguments between the couple, worsening their marital discord. Investigators said Gopal had not visited his village home for several months before his death.

How Kajal and Gopal Got Married

Gopal had worked as a machine operator at a company in Faridabad for around two decades. He met Kajal approximately 16 years ago, when she was married to another man. The two developed a relationship, after which Kajal left her first husband and married Gopal through a court marriage in Hathras. Kajal’s daughter, Shalini, from her first marriage was around five years old at the time. Kajal and Gopal later had three children together. While Gopal continued working in Faridabad to support the family, Kajal lived with the children in their village home.

16 साल पहले प्रेम विवाह करने वाली काजल पर पति गोपाल (37) की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या करने का आरोप है, पुलिस ने काजल और उसके कथित प्रेमी व बाउंसर योगेंद्र को गिरफ्तार किया है, फरिदाबाद पुलिस के मुताबिक वारदात 14-15 अक्टूबर की रात हुई,काजल ने घर में घुसपैठियों द्वारा पति पर हमला करने की झूठी कहानी बताकर पुलिस को गुमराह करने की कोशिश की,मामले की जांच जारी हैं। — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) October 18, 2026

Woman Allegedly Stabbed Husband While He Slept

Police said Kajal arrived in Faridabad with the children on October 13 and called Yogendra to the city the following day. On the night of October 14, Gopal reportedly returned home after consuming alcohol. The couple slept in one room while their children were in another, according to police. Investigators allege that Kajal attacked Gopal with a vegetable-cutting knife, repeatedly stabbing his neck and causing his death.

Fake Intruder Story Exposed During Investigation

After the killing, Kajal allegedly claimed that unidentified intruders had entered the house and assaulted her husband. However, police said inconsistencies emerged during questioning, and she allegedly confessed to the crime. Investigators suspect that Kajal and Yogendra planned the murder together, with Kajal allegedly carrying out the attack. Further investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the case.

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