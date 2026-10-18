LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

A woman in Faridabad allegedly stabbed her sleeping husband to death with the help of her lover and tried to pass off the murder as an intruder attack.

Police suspect the crime was planned amid prolonged marital discord over their relationship. (Source:Screengrab)
Police suspect the crime was planned amid prolonged marital discord over their relationship. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 09:54 IST

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death while he was asleep at their home in Faridabad before claiming that unidentified intruders had broken in and attacked him. According to police, Kajal allegedly plotted the murder with her boyfriend, Yogendra, a bouncer, following years of marital discord over their relationship. Investigators said questioning exposed inconsistencies in her account, leading to an alleged confession.

Relationship With Boyfriend Led to Marital Discord

According to investigators, the alleged motive stemmed from Kajal’s relationship with Yogendra, who was also friends with her husband, Gopal. Yogendra lived around 500 metres from Gopal’s family home in Kunwarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. Police said Yogendra began visiting the family home even when Gopal was absent. His visits reportedly triggered repeated arguments between the couple, worsening their marital discord. Investigators said Gopal had not visited his village home for several months before his death.

You Might Be Interested In

How Kajal and Gopal Got Married

Gopal had worked as a machine operator at a company in Faridabad for around two decades. He met Kajal approximately 16 years ago, when she was married to another man. The two developed a relationship, after which Kajal left her first husband and married Gopal through a court marriage in Hathras. Kajal’s daughter, Shalini, from her first marriage was around five years old at the time. Kajal and Gopal later had three children together. While Gopal continued working in Faridabad to support the family, Kajal lived with the children in their village home.

Woman Allegedly Stabbed Husband While He Slept

Police said Kajal arrived in Faridabad with the children on October 13 and called Yogendra to the city the following day. On the night of October 14, Gopal reportedly returned home after consuming alcohol. The couple slept in one room while their children were in another, according to police. Investigators allege that Kajal attacked Gopal with a vegetable-cutting knife, repeatedly stabbing his neck and causing his death.

Fake Intruder Story Exposed During Investigation

After the killing, Kajal allegedly claimed that unidentified intruders had entered the house and assaulted her husband. However, police said inconsistencies emerged during questioning, and she allegedly confessed to the crime. Investigators suspect that Kajal and Yogendra planned the murder together, with Kajal allegedly carrying out the attack. Further investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the case.
Also Read: Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?
Tags: Faridabad crime newsfaridabad murder caseFaridabad woman kills husbandhome-hero-pos-4husband murdered while sleepinglover involved in murderwife stabs husband to death

RELATED News

13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

26-Year-Old Dies as Car Hits Divider, Flips Several Times on Way to Lucknow Birthday Party, 4 Seriously Injured

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

12-Tonne Structure Falls on Moving Car During Flyover Work, No Injuries, MMRDA Fines Contractor Rs 2 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: ‘Drunk’ Foreign Girl Stuck In Drain, Makes Suggestive Gestures At Man Trying To Help As Bystanders Look On

WATCH VIDEO: Chelsea Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Stretchered Off After Nasty Collision With Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

IND vs WI: Daren Sammy Declares West Indies Outplayed India In Their Backyard As T20I Series Ends 2-2

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

‘India Have Lost All Five’: Tim Southee Reveals Surprising Jasprit Bumrah Test Record Against New Zealand

Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain Missing From Pakistan Tri-Series Commentary Panel After Imran Khan Interview Controversy

‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?
Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?
Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?
Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?
Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

QUICK LINKS