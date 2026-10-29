Fasting For Husband’s Long Life On Karwa Chauth, MP Woman Killed As Husband Crushes Her Head With Pestle-What Happened?

A shocking incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a woman was allegedly killed by her husband on Karwa Chauth, a festival during which married women observe a fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The incident took place in the Tyagi Nagar locality, creating panic in the neighbourhood as families were celebrating the festival. The victim, identified as Madhu Srivastava, was living with her husband, Anand Srivastava, and their two children. Police reached the spot after receiving a distress call and took the woman’s body into custody. Authorities suspect that a domestic dispute may have led to the incident.

Woman Allegedly Killed on Karwa Chauth

According to reports, Madhu was observing Karwa Chauth when the incident occurred. The alleged killing on a day associated with marital well-being has shocked residents of Tyagi Nagar. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sandeep Bangre said a possible domestic dispute was believed to have led to the incident. Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The incident also raised concerns among local residents, as the neighbourhood was in a festive mood when the news emerged.

Husband Remained on Call With Police

According to reports, Anand remained on the phone with the police after contacting them. He reportedly told officers that he would open the door only after they arrived at the house. A police team subsequently reached the location and took the body into custody. Further details about the sequence of events and the circumstances inside the house are yet to be established through the investigation.

Couple Had Been Married Since 2010

Madhu and Anand married in 2010 and had two children: a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. The family had been living in their ancestral house in Tyagi Nagar since their marriage. Madhu was reportedly a native of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. The deaths of family members in domestic incidents can have a devastating impact on children and relatives. Police are investigating the case to establish the exact circumstances and determine responsibility. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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