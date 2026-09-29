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Home > Regionals News > Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy

Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy

Fatehpur house collapse after gas cylinder explosion kills four, leaves one critical and prompts rescue and relief operations in Uttar Pradesh.

Gas cylinder blast causes Fatehpur house collapse, four dead (Image: X)
Gas cylinder blast causes Fatehpur house collapse, four dead (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 08:10 IST

At least four people died and one person was critically injured after a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district following a gas cylinder explosion while food was being cooked around 5:30 pm on Monday. The incident took place in a town under the Malwa police station area, where several people were feared trapped inside the house after the blast and collapse. Two people also reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Fatehpur rescue operation begins as people remain trapped inside house

Locals and authorities rushed to the spot after the incident and began a rescue operation. Seven people were initially believed to be trapped inside the Fatehpur house. Five were rescued first, followed by the remaining two, bringing the operation to an end.

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Rescuers carefully removed the debris as they searched the damaged structure. Authorities were also concerned about possible gas leakage at the Fatehpur site, prompting them to carry out the operation with caution.

Fatehpur deaths prompt immediate response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Fatehpur incident and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and speed up relief work. He also directed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

After news of the deaths emerged, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the families affected by the Fatehpur accident. The families of those who died will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.

Fatehpur officials assist affected family after house collapse

Fatehpur District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats said authorities were helping the affected family in every possible way and providing medical attention to the children. The rescue and relief efforts followed the collapse caused by the cylinder explosion while cooking was underway.

The incident has left at least four people dead, with one person in critical condition and others injured. Authorities completed the rescue operation after all seven people believed to be trapped inside the Fatehpur house were brought out.

Also Read: Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music   

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Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy
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Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy

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Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy
Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy
Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy
Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy
Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy

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