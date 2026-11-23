The wedding celebration turned into a tragedy in Rajasthan’s Udaipur when a 51-year-old father died hours before his daughter’s wedding. In a heartbreaking decision, his sons chose to hide his death from their mother and sister to ensure the bride’s special day was not overshadowed by grief.

The family went ahead with the wedding that very night. They performed the rituals while keeping the devastating truth to themselves. Only after the bride’s doli left for her in-laws’ home did they reveal that their father was no more. The incident took place in Patiyar (Bhudhar) village under the Rishabhdev subdivision.

Father Collapses While Dancing At Daughter’s Wedding Celebrations

The 51-year-old Shankar Meghawal was celebrating the upcoming wedding of his daughter Priyanka, who is 26 years old. He was dancing during the bindoli ceremony when he suddenly complained of chest pain. His condition soon became critical.

Family members rushed him to Rishabhdev Hospital in their car. Doctors later referred him to MB Hospital in Udaipur. However, upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead. Shankarlal worked as a driver for a private company in Ahmedabad. He had three children. His daughter’s wedding was scheduled for the afternoon of November 21.

Sons Make Heartbreaking Decision To Hide Father’s Death

After learning about their father’s death, Shankarlal’s sons, Dilip, 24, and Umesh, 22, faced an extremely difficult choice. They knew that informing their mother and sister could bring the wedding celebrations to an immediate halt. Instead, the brothers decided to keep the news secret until the wedding rituals were completed.

They placed their father’s body in the hospital mortuary and told their mother and sister that he had been admitted to the ICU. They also said his condition was serious and he could not speak.

Groom’s Family Reaches Village After Learning About Tragedy

According to retired teacher and neighbour Narayan Lal Meghwal, two members of the community approached the groom’s family and informed them about Shankarlal’s death.

The groom and around 15-20 of his relatives then travelled nearly 25 km from Chanavada village to reach Patiyar. The wedding, originally scheduled for the afternoon of November 21, was conducted that very night.

Wedding Rituals End At 3 AM, Family Performs Last Rites

The wedding ceremonies ended at about 3 am. It was only after the ceremonies ended that Dilip and Umesh broke the sad news to the other members of the family. November 21 marked the cremation ceremony of Shankarlal.

It was a moment of intense emotion as the father, who had been dancing during the wedding celebrations of his daughter, was now being laid to rest shortly after she left them. The family marked one of its most important days even as they prepared to bid farewell to the man at the centre of their lives.