Father Grabs 10-Year-Old Son by Legs, Smashes His Head Against Goddess’s Altar In Ritual Sacrifice ‘Bhuva’, Sleeps Beside His Body In Gujarat – What Happened?

In a shocking incident from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district, a man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by repeatedly smashing the child’s head against a goddess’s altar inside their house before sleeping beside his body. The incident took place on Sunday night at Vinchhiya village in Sanand taluka. The accused, identified as Naresh Patel, works as a farm labourer and is reportedly suffering from severe mental health issues. At the time of the incident, he was alone at home with his son, as his wife, Bhartiben, had gone to her parents’ house following a quarrel with him.

Father Allegedly Sacrifices Son at Goddess’s Altar

According to reports, Patel allegedly grabbed the child by his legs and slammed him against the floor two to three times near the goddess’s altar inside the house. He then reportedly struck the boy on the head with a stick, causing fatal injuries. After allegedly killing his son, Patel went to sleep beside the child’s body on the same cot, despite his clothes being stained with blood.

Wife Returns Home to Horrific Scene

The incident came to light when Bhartiben returned home and found her 10-year-old son lying on a cot covered in blood, with a visible injury on his forehead. Her husband was reportedly sleeping beside the child’s body, with bloodstains on his clothes. The family had reportedly been living through a difficult period following a quarrel between the couple. The wife had left for her parental home but left the child with his father because of the boy’s schooling.

Accused Allegedly Claims He Sacrificed His Only Son

According to reports, Patel allegedly told his wife that he had sacrificed their only son at the goddess’s altar so that no one else in the family would become a ‘bhuva’ after him. A ‘bhuva’ is a traditional ritual practitioner believed to act as an intermediary between local communities and deities. Patel’s father reportedly held this role, which he had subsequently taken over. The disturbing incident has sent shockwaves through the village.

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