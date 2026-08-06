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Home > Regionals News > Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

A 74-year-old former Mumbai textile trader died alone in a Sonipat old-age home. His daughters skipped the funeral, attending via video call, while shelter staff performed his last rites and fulfilled his eye donation wish.

Father Raises Daughters to Success, But None Came for His Funeral. Image: AI
Father Raises Daughters to Success, But None Came for His Funeral. Image: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 12:15 IST

A 74-year-old former textile trader who once ran a thriving business in Mumbai died alone in an old-age home in Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday. What followed exposed a heartbreak far deeper than his death itself: not one of his three daughters showed up to perform his last rites. Instead, they transferred Rs 5,100 and asked the shelter staff to conduct the funeral on their behalf, following it through a video call.

From Business Success To A Shelter Room

The man, once counted among Mumbai’s well-known cloth merchants, had spent his earnings generously on his three daughters, educating them through graduation and marrying them off with full honours. But a major setback in his business years later left the family in financial ruin, forcing him and his wife to leave Maharashtra for Sonipat, where they eventually found shelter in an old-age home. His wife passed away at the same facility two years ago, after which he moved to another shelter run by an NGO, where he lived alongside 24 other elderly residents.

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“Just Send Me the Video”

According to the shelter’s caretaker, when the daughters were informed of their father’s death, none offered to travel. The eldest, based in Nepal, cited distance. The second, living in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, said she couldn’t make it either. The youngest, in Mumbai, gave the most unsettling response, asking the staff to simply show her the funeral over video call. Staff say she stayed on the phone through the cremation, at one point asking how much longer it would take, and later requesting that all the footage be sent to her.

Blind In Death, He Gave Sight To Two Others

Despite the neglect he faced in his final years, the man had pledged his eyes for donation. Hours after his death, a medical team arrived at the shelter and carried out the procedure, giving two strangers the gift of sight.

The Institution Steps In

With his daughters unwilling to participate even in his last rites, the shelter’s welfare committee took on the responsibilities usually reserved for family, performing his final rites and preparing to immerse his ashes in the Ganga, exactly as she’d asked to be shown on video.

Also Read: What Is Jalebi Called in English? Here’s the Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

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Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

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Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

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Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

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Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call
Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call
Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call
Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

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