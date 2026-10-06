Father Rapes Daughter For Days After Catching Her Talking To Male Friend, Mother Shockingly Records The Assault While Minor Was Locked In a Room In Gujarat

A 14-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Kutch district has accused her parents of repeatedly sexually assaulting and physically abusing her, confining her inside their home and allegedly taking nude photographs of her. Police have registered a case against the couple under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections. The case was reported from Anjar, where the girl lives with her parents and three sisters. The family, originally from another state, has reportedly been living in Gujarat for around six years.

According to the complaint, the girl approached the police after allegedly being assaulted and confined following an argument over her friendship with a boy.

A Phone Call With A Friend Triggered The Alleged Abuse

The girl told police that on September 14, she was speaking to a male friend from Agra over the phone when her mother noticed the conversation. According to her complaint, the mother questioned her about the call and later told the girl’s father that she was speaking to a boy and was in a relationship with him. The father allegedly became angry after returning from work and assaulted the girl. She alleged that he then locked her inside the house, where she was allegedly denied food and water and beaten for several hours.

Girl Alleges Repeated Sexual Assault And Confinement

The girl further alleged that her father sexually assaulted her at home multiple times over the following days while her mother was present. According to the complaint, she was repeatedly locked inside the house and subjected to physical abuse. She alleged that the sexual assaults continued on September 20 and September 29.

On September 29, the girl reportedly managed to reach the house of her aunt, Yashodaben, who lives in the same residential complex. She used her aunt’s phone to call the 112 emergency helpline. However, she alleged that her parents took the phone away and forced her to return home before locking her inside again.

Mother Allegedly Took Nude Photographs During Assault

The girl made another serious allegation relating to October 1. She claimed that her father sexually assaulted her again while her mother was present. She further alleged that her mother took nude photographs of her during the incident. The following morning, after her father left for work, the girl reportedly went to her aunt’s house and told her about the alleged abuse. She then contacted the police helpline again.

Parents Taken Into Custody, Probe Under POCSO Act Underway

Following the complaint, police took the girl’s parents into custody and began investigating the allegations. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions based on the minor’s complaint. Police said the girl has since been placed in the care of the authorities. The allegations are now being investigated by police, with the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse, confinement and photographs forming part of the probe.