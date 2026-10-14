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Home > Regionals News > Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained

Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained

Kanpur honour killing case: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father and his relative, with her body buried in a forest. Police have arrested two accused as the investigation continues.

Father, Relative Allegedly Kills Teenage Daughter.
Father, Relative Allegedly Kills Teenage Daughter.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 17:59 IST

A shocking murder case has emerged from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 16-year-old girl, identified as Shivani and reportedly a resident of Kannauj, was allegedly killed by her father and an accomplice before her body was buried in a forest. Police have arrested two men, including the victim’s father, on murder charges. According to reports, the alleged motive was the father’s anger over his daughter leaving home with a young man on two occasions.

Shivani’s Body Found Buried in Forest

According to reports, Shivani’s body was discovered in a forest area in Kanpur following a police investigation. After reaching the location, police used an excavator to retrieve the body from the burial site. The discovery prompted further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death. Police began examining available evidence, including CCTV footage from the area, to identify those allegedly involved in the crime.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Identify Suspects

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and identified two suspects. Both men were subsequently arrested in connection with the murder. During questioning, the victim’s father reportedly identified the deceased girl as his daughter, Shivani. Police have identified the arrested men as Chandraprakash, alias Bhagwan Deen, the girl’s father, and his relative, Deepak, alias Deepanshu.

Why Was the Teenager Allegedly Killed?

According to police, the father was allegedly angered by his daughter’s decision to leave home without informing the family. Reports suggest that Shivani had left home with a young man on two occasions. Investigators suspect that the father allegedly plotted the murder out of fear of social disgrace. The allegations, however, remain subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial proceedings.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have arrested both accused on murder charges and are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events. Officials have indicated that further details about the case will be released as the investigation progresses. The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of so-called honour-based violence and the devastating consequences of family control and social stigma. The investigation will now focus on establishing the precise circumstances of Shivani’s death and the alleged roles of both accused.
Also Read: Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

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Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained
Tags: 16-year-old girl murderedfather kills daughterkanpur crime newsKanpur honour killingKanpur murder caseShivani murder caseUP honour killing case

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Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained

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Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained
Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained
Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained
Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained
Father, Relative Kill 16-Year-Old Daughter, Body Buried In Forest; Kanpur Honour Killing Case Explained

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