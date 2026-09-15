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Home > Regionals News > Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

A shocking family dispute unfolded in Samastipur after a drug-addicted son allegedly attacked his father with a spade when he refused to give him money. His mother was also injured while trying to intervene.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 14:42 IST

A shocking incident was reported from Samastipur, Bihar, where a man allegedly attacked his father with a spade after a dispute over money for drugs. The incident took place in Mohanpur Ward 39 under the Mufassil police station area.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Islam. His son, Mohammad Arman, was arrested by police in connection with the incident. According to the family, Arman was addicted to hard drugs. He had reportedly asked his father for money earlier in the day. Islam refused to give him the money.

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Midnight Argument Turned Violent

It is reported that the incident turned violent around midnight when Arman came back drunk from somewhere. He is reported to have started abusing and quarrelling with his parents. While quarrelling, he is reported to have taken a spade that was lying inside the house and attacked his father.

Islam sustained severe injuries during the attack. His wife was also attacked while she tried to save him. It was reported that his relatives had gone to sleep on the roof.

Younger Son Rushed Father to Hospital

Hearing the noise, Islam’s younger son came downstairs. He found his father seriously injured and rushed him to Samastipur Sadar Hospital. However, doctors declared Mohammad Islam dead. The younger son said his brother had been struggling with drug addiction for some time.

“He had asked his father for money in the morning, but he refused,” the younger son reportedly said. Family members also claimed that Arman’s continued drug use had affected his mental state.

Police Arrest Accused Son

After the incident, policemen from Mufassil police station arrived at the scene and arrested Mohammad Arman. The body of Islam was taken into custody by police, and a post-mortem was conducted on him at Samastipur Sadar Hospital. As per reports, the family had three sons. While one brother was employed as a labourer out of the state, the other two brothers were residing with the family. Now, police are investigating the matter and the alleged attack and are also trying to understand the events that led to the fatal family dispute. 

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Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened
Tags: Bihar crime newsfather son murderSamastipur crime newsSamastipur murderSamastipur news

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Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

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Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

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Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened
Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened
Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened
Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened
Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

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