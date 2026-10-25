Father Sent Him To Buy Milk In Aligarh, Shopkeeper Placed Six-Year-Old In Hot Pan After Repeated Order Request, Minor Suffers Severe Burns To Buttocks

A six-year-old boy suffered severe burns to his buttocks after a sweet shop owner allegedly forced him into a hot frying pan when he repeated his request for milk in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. The child had gone to buy milk from a shop near his home late on Saturday evening. His family rushed him to Malkhan Singh District Hospital, where doctors are treating him. Police have registered a case against the accused shopkeeper, identified as Lallu, and arranged a medical examination of the child.

How the Aligarh sweet shop incident unfolded

The boy, identified in the complaint as the son of Sundar Lal, lives in Nagla Mehtab under the Delhi Gate police station area, as per reports. He had gone to a nearby sweet shop to buy milk but allegedly had to wait for a long time.

When the milk was delayed, the child repeated his order. The shopkeeper allegedly lost his temper and forcibly placed the six-year-old in a hot pan. The heat caused severe burns to the boy’s buttocks.

Aligarh family rushes injured child to hospital

The child’s injuries left his family distressed. As per reports, they took him to Malkhan Singh District Hospital for treatment, where doctors are currently looking after him.

The incident has also triggered anger among the family members. The child’s father, Sundar Lal, approached the Delhi Gate police station and filed a written complaint against Lallu, accusing him of burning his young son over the delayed milk order.

Aligarh police register case, investigation underway

Acting on the father’s complaint, police registered a case against the accused shopkeeper, according to reports. Officers also had the child medically examined at the district hospital as part of the investigation.

Reportedly, Aligarh police said the matter was being investigated and further action would follow based on the findings. No further details about the accused or the legal sections invoked in the case were provided in the supplied account.

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