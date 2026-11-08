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Home > Regionals News > Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?

Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?

The duo were reportedly travelling to buy meat for Diwali celebrations when the fatal accident occurred.

A father and his 24-year-old son were among three people killed in a head-on motorcycle collision near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. (Source:PTI)
A father and his 24-year-old son were among three people killed in a head-on motorcycle collision near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. (Source:PTI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 15:18 IST

A routine trip to buy meat for a festival turned tragic after a father and his son were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Melur in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Sunday. The accident claimed three lives, with all the victims dying on the spot, police said. The deceased were identified as Arumugam (45) and his son Lokesh (24), residents of Othakadai, and Naveen Kumar (22), a resident of Shanmuganathapuram. The collision occurred along the Alagar Kovil road, near Melur, when the two motorcycles crashed into each other.

Father and Son Were Heading to Buy Festival Meat

According to reports, Arumugam and Lokesh were travelling towards Pulipatti on their motorcycle to purchase meat for the festival. As they were proceeding along the Alagar Kovil road, their two-wheeler collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The second motorcycle was being ridden by Naveen Kumar, who was travelling towards Melur from the opposite direction when the crash occurred. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving all three riders with fatal injuries. They died at the scene, police said.

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Three Killed on the Spot

The accident resulted in the deaths of all three men, including the father-son duo who had set out on a routine festival-related errand. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the families of the deceased and their respective localities. The loss of two members of the same family in the accident has added to the tragedy.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said the accident involved a head-on collision between the two motorcycles. Further details about the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately available. The incident once again highlights the risks associated with road travel, particularly on routes connecting villages and towns. Authorities are expected to establish the precise cause of the collision as part of the investigation.
Also Read: ‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

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Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?
Tags: Alagar Kovil road accidentDiwali accidentfather son killedhome-hero-pos-3Madurai road accidentMelur road accidentmotorcycle collisionTamil Nadu accidentthree killed in bike crash

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Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?
Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?
Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?
Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?
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