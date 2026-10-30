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Home > Regionals News > Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?

Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a Greater Noida high-rise while plucking flowers before a family temple visit.

Father, 11-Year-Old Son Fall To Death From 23rd Floor In Noida (Image: X)
Father, 11-Year-Old Son Fall To Death From 23rd Floor In Noida (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 12:59 IST

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida West on Friday morning. The father reportedly lost his balance while trying to save his son, who had slipped while plucking flowers from a tree near their balcony. The family was preparing to leave for the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan when the incident took place. Police have not found any suspicious circumstances so far.

What happened at the Greater Noida high-rise?

The deceased, identified as Randeep, had grown flowers at the back of his balcony. According to his wife, the family was scheduled to visit the Khatu Shyam temple on Friday. Before leaving, Randeep decided to pluck some flowers and placed a ladder to reach a tree growing across the balcony.

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His 11-year-old son was plucking the flowers when he reportedly lost his balance and fell. Randeep tried to save him but also lost his balance, sending both father and son falling from the 23rd floor of the Greater Noida building.

Police receive information about Greater Noida deaths at 4 am

At around 4 am, police received information from residents of the society about the two deaths. When officers reached the spot, they found the bodies of the father and son lying on the ground.

Ranjeet Singh, the in-charge of the local police station, confirmed the sequence of events based on the wife’s statement.

“While his son was plucking flowers, he lost his balance and fell. In an attempt to save his son, Randeep also lost his balance, and both fell from the 23rd-floor balcony,” Singh said.

Greater Noida family loses its only child

Randeep was posted as a section officer at the Secretariat in New Delhi. His wife also holds the same designation at the Secretariat. The 11-year-old boy was their only child.

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the Greater Noida incident is underway, although officers said no suspicious circumstances had emerged so far.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: ‘Tu Meri Mehbooba Hoti, 100 Mein Se 100…’- Man Harasses 2 Girls in UP’s Bulandshahr – What Happened Next?   

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Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?
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Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?

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Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?
Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?
Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?
Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?
Father, Son Fall From 23rd Floor Of Greater Noida Society; They Were Planning To Leave For Khatu Shyam – What Happened After?

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