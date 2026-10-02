Father-Son Fight Takes a Dramatic Turn, Licensed Revolver Fires, 32-Year-Old Injured: Here’s What Happened?

A family dispute in Varanasi’s Mahmoorganj area turned dangerous on Friday after a licensed revolver went off during a struggle between a father and son. The bullet hit 32-year-old Praveen Kumar Singh.

Praveen was rushed to the Trauma Centre for treatment. His condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being examined by police.

The incident took place in the Bhelupur police station area. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting and began investigating the case.

Praveen Took His Father’s Licensed Revolver

According to the initial information, Praveen lived with his family at Lohit Residency New Colony in Mahmoorganj. A dispute broke out between him and his father, Binda Singh, over an unspecified issue.

During the argument, Praveen reportedly took his father’s licensed revolver. A struggle then followed as both tried to gain control of the weapon. During the scuffle, the revolver suddenly fired. The bullet struck Praveen, leaving him injured.

Family Rushes Son to Trauma Centre

The gunshot caused panic inside the house. Family members immediately informed the police and took Praveen to the Trauma Centre.

He is currently undergoing treatment. Bhelupur police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the gun went off during the struggle over the revolver. Officers are now examining the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the firing.

The police are also investigating how the licensed weapon was handled during the dispute and whether the firing was accidental.