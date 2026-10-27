Father Throws 9-Month-Old Son Off Skywalk After Fight With Wife In Mumbai, Infant Dies- What Triggered The Quarrel?

A nine-month-old boy died after his father allegedly threw him off the skywalk at Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai following a dispute with his wife. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Jafar Shaikh, was arrested and booked for attempt to murder after the infant was rushed to hospital for treatment. The child later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred when Jafar’s wife, 22-year-old Aarti Shaikh, was waiting with their son, Aarav, on the station’s skywalk. According to the police, Jafar arrived at the spot and took the infant, allegedly saying that he was taking the child away.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Wife Before Throwing Infant

According to the police, Jafar allegedly threatened to throw both Aarti and their son off the skywalk before abusing her. When Aarti pleaded with him, he allegedly threw the nine-month-old boy from the elevated structure. With the help of local residents, Aarti rushed down to reach her son. Aarav was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he received first aid. However, the infant later died. The incident has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged act and the events leading up to it.

Couple Reportedly Had Frequent Disputes

According to the details provided, Jafar and Aarti had been married for around two years and had reportedly been experiencing disputes over minor issues for the past few months. Jafar reportedly worked as a salesman at a garment store and was allegedly addicted to drugs. These details form part of the background to the case, although the precise circumstances and motive behind the incident remain subject to investigation.

Police Investigation Underway

Jafar was arrested and initially booked for attempt to murder, according to the information available. The infant’s death may have implications for the charges in the case. Police are investigating the incident and the allegations against the accused. Further details regarding the investigation and any subsequent changes to the charges have not been provided.

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