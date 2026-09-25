‘Father Was Of Loose Character’: Kanpur Millionaire’s Son Reveals Shocking Motive Behind Alleged Murder Plot

Vineet Minocha, son of a Kanpur businessman, who is accused of murder of his father, says that he wished for his father’s death but not through such a vicious way. Talking to media persons, Subrat says that his father was a man of loose morals and the motive behind the plan came out of family feud.

Relationships At The Center Of Motive

Subrat was questioned whether he was still sticking to his statement that his father deserved to die. Subrat replied with regard to his father’s relations with several women. He said that his father used to make this a personal matter of his and nobody should interfere in it.

Financial Pressure Adds To The Picture

Subrat told police he received forty thousand rupees monthly from his father, while his own expenses touched fifty five thousand rupees. To bridge the gap, he said he relied on loans and credit cards, which pushed him deeper into debt. Investigators have found his outstanding liabilities exceed twenty lakh rupees, spread across multiple lending platforms and a personal loan from a friend.

Plan Allegedly Made Months In Advance

According to Subrat, the plan to kill his father was formed three to four months before the murder and was shared with former employee Vishal Gautam. He claimed money was promised to Vishal and that the intention was to make the death appear natural. Subrat also admitted to arranging a duplicate key to the premises as a backup.

Contradictions In Accomplice Account

Vishal’s version to investigators differs sharply. He has alleged that Subrat instructed him to blame wife Shalu if caught and offered him six lakh rupees. Police are studying nearly 258 calls exchanged between Subrat and Vishal, compared to a much smaller number between Vishal and Shalu, along with a new SIM Vishal purchased days before the murder.

Property Dispute Also Under Scanner

Investigators are examining claims that Subrat feared his father might transfer property to one of the women he was allegedly involved with, though Vineet’s will had already divided assets among his wife, son and daughter.

Confession After Hours Of Questioning

Police said Subrat initially blamed Shalu before taking responsibility himself during sustained interrogation, reportedly confessing around four in the morning. The investigation continues as officials verify statements against call records and CCTV footage.

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