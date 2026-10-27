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Home > Regionals News > Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside

Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside

A father and two companions went missing while travelling to Bahraich to see his injured son. Three days later, their car was found submerged in a pond in Sitapur, with all three bodies inside.

Father leaves to see injured son in Bahraich, found dead with two others (Photo: X)
Father leaves to see injured son in Bahraich, found dead with two others (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 18:30 IST

Three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district were missing for three days. Finally, they were found dead inside a car submerged in a roadside pond. The three men included a father and his two companions who were travelling to Bahraich to visit his injured son.

The car was recovered near Panchpir village under the Kamalapur police station area late Monday night. Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team used a crane to pull the vehicle out of the water.

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The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Chaurasia and Ramendra Singh, both from the Sidhauli area, and Satish Nirmal, a resident of the Ataria police station area.

Father Leaves to Visit Injured Son, But Never Returns

According to police, Rakesh Chaurasia, a resident of Siddheshwar Nagar in the Sidhauli Kotwali area, learnt that his son, who lived in Bahraich, had been injured in a road accident.

On October 25, Rakesh left for Bahraich with his friend Ramendra Singh and driver Satish Nirmal to check on his son’s condition.

However, the three failed to return home the following day. Their worried families searched for them but found no clues. They eventually filed a missing persons report at the Sidhauli police station.

CCTV Footage Leads Police to Submerged Car

Police launched a search operation using CCTV footage and mobile phone surveillance. Investigators traced the last location of the men’s phones to Kaduni village in the Rampur Kala police station area. The phones were later switched off.

Police also examined CCTV footage from the Radico Khaitan factory on the Sidhauli-Biswan road. After spotting the car in the footage, they intensified their search.

The investigation eventually led them to a roadside pond near Panchpir village, where the vehicle was suspected to have fallen into the water.

Driver Falling Asleep Suspected, Probe Continues

The SDRF team began searching the pond late Monday night. After locating the car underwater, officials called a crane to retrieve it. The bodies of all three men were found inside the vehicle.

Kamalapur police station in-charge Atul Chaudhary said the incident was being investigated. “At present, it appears the accident occurred due to the driver falling asleep,” he said.

He added that the exact circumstances remain unclear. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and CCTV footage is expected to help investigators establish what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

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Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside
Tags: Bahraichbreaking-newsCar Accidenthome-hero-pos-5Missing Menpolice investigationroad accidentSDRF RescueSitapur NewsThree Deadup news

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Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside

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Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside

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Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside
Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside
Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside
Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside
Father Was Rushing to See His Injured Son in Bahraich, But Three Days Later, Police Found His Car Submerged in a Pond With Three Bodies Inside

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